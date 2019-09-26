Chandler Riggs Lands Hollywood Hills Duplex

Former “Walking Dead” star Chandler Riggs, a veteran child actor and an up-an-coming musician and DJ who goes by the stage name Eclipse, has celebrated his young success and upwardly mobile career with the just over $1.7 million purchase of a newly rehabbed property in a quiet neighborhood in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills. Set high and privately on a steep hillside atop sloped lawns and poured concrete retaining walls, the two-story structure houses two self-contained residences that can be utilized as main house and attached guesthouse.

In addition to two bedrooms and two fully updated bathrooms, the smaller lower unit contains a pint-sized living room and a compact, fully renovated galley kitchen with simple wood-faced cabinets, average quality appliances and a built-in dining counter. The larger upper unit, a heart-thumping and calf-busting hike up from the street, opens to a petite but proper entrance hall gussied up elegant herringbone pattern hardwood floors. The step-down living room features a beamed and vaulted ceiling, fireplace and huge picture window with over-the-treetops canyon and mountain views, while the dining room is open to a somewhat unconventionally configured, two-room kitchen fitted with gleaming white countertops, jet-black Shaker-style cabinetry and top-grade designer appliances. The adjoining breakfast nook has a built-in china cabinet and four single-pane picture windows that frame a serene, verdant view into the surrounding treetops.

Both guest bedrooms have direct access to a snazzily tiled bathroom, the smaller of the two also has French doors to a slender terrace notched into the precipitous hillside behind the house. The not especially spacious master bedroom benefits from a full wall of floor-to-ceiling custom closets, a lavish bathroom with marble-lined shower and French doors to a small deck with built-in spa.

The listing was held by Kathlen Smith and Tom Otero, both at Rodeo Realty; The buyer was repped by Jorge Gamboa at Century 21 Allstars.