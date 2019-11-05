Catherine Bach Quickly Lands Buyer in Encino

The longtime home of actress Catherine Bach in L.A.’s valley neighborhood of Encino is pending sale after less than a week on the market with an asking price of almost $5.4 million. Bach, best known for her long-legged portrayal of bombshell Daisy Duke on the early 1980s hit TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard” and who since 2012 has had a recurring role on the long-running daytime soap “The Young and The Restless,” has owned the property since 1992 when it was purchased for a tetch over $1.8 million.

Sequestered out of sight behind a clipped hedge and imposing driveway gates on more than three-quarters of an acre along a coveted street in the affluent Royal Oaks neighborhood, the fully updated 1940s ranch-style residence and guesthouse sprawls out over nearly 5,600 square feet with a total of six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four fireplaces and garage parking for six cars. Though there were difficult times — according to reports from the time, Bach’s second husband, entertainment attorney Peter Lopez, committed suicide on the property in 2010 — Bach raves about the family-sized property in a statement to Variety, “There was always room for everything in this rambling home,” a “beautiful sanctuary” that was “filled with good cheer.”

Just inside the front door are adjoining formal living and dining rooms, the former anchored by a rustic fieldstone fireplace and flooded with light through a wall of windows that take in a wide sweep of the backyard. Configured around a large island with bright-white cabinets, smoky-gray granite countertops and up-to-date high-end commercial-style appliances, the huge kitchen opens to a spacious informal dining area and cozy family room. A second-floor guest bedroom spills out to a private terrace; the main floor master suite is complete with fireplace and direct access to the backyard.

Listings jointly held by Compass agents Jeffrey Saad, Nadia Saad and Taya DiCarlo indicate that a detached bungalow houses a home office and a recently added two-story guesthouse incorporates an al fresco poolside lounge with outdoor kitchen. Set back on a deep plateau above the swimming pool, a huge, pergola-covered patio is surrounded by a thick, sinuous sweep of lawn and lush vegetation.

Bach, co-star with Robert Mitchum on the 1990s adventure series “African Skies,” continues to own a modest home in the sought-after foothills south of Sherman Oaks, Calif., she picked up nearly 40 years ago for a thimbleful over $220,000.