Brit Marling Buys Turn of the Century Craftsman on L.A.’s Eastside

brit-marling-home
Echo Park, Los Angeles, Calif.
$1.82 million
2,133 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Critically acclaimed actress-screenwriter Brit Marling, co-creator and star of the cult favorite and controversially cancelled Netflix mystery drama series “The OA,” has purchased a lovingly preserved 1902 California Craftsman home in the Eastside L.A. neighborhood of Echo Park. Long owned by a local tax attorney, the 2,133 sq. ft. house was recently given a stylish overhaul before being sold to Marling, and records reveal the accomplished showbizzer forked out an ample $1.8 million for the property, a large sum for the neighborhood.

Although photos are practically nonexistent and other details notably scant, it is known that the property lies on a tree-lined road, with the house itself practically invisible from the streetfront, tucked behind a leafy canopy of overgrown foliage. A flight of stairs leads past a lush front garden to the front porch and entryway; inside are a living room with its original painted brick fireplace, a formal dining room with reclaimed oak hardwood flooring, and a redone kitchen that now includes trendy marble countertops and snazzy designer appliances.

All three of the home’s sun-splashed bedrooms look out onto outdoor spaces perfect for entertaining or alfresco lounging, and an upstairs balcony provides panoramic vistas over the hills of historic Angelino Heights. At the far rear of the property, a detached two-car garage has new concrete floors, automatic skylights, additional storage space and can, per the listing, easily be converted into a creative studio space.

Marling, previously described by Variety as having a “signature intellectual rigor,” graduated as Georgetown’s class valedictorian before interning at Goldman Sachs in an investment banking role. Along with her longtime collaborator Zal Batmanglij, she co-wrote and co-produced the 2011 indie films “Sound of My Voice” and “Another Earth.”

Craig Ekedahl of Maisonre held the listing; Mariko McKittrick of Deasy Penner Podley repped Marling.

