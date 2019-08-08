×

Brie Larson Loses a Little on Sale in Laurel Canyon

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
14 View Gallery
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.17 million
Size:
2,905 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Brie Larson is unquestionably a big winner in Hollywood. The 29-year-old phenom took home an Oscar in 2015 for the indie drama “Room” and, following her star turn in “Captain Marvel,” she’s part of the celeb-packed ensemble cast of this year’s mega-blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame,” which has hauled in an astonishing almost $2.8 billion in worldwide receipts. However, the in-demand actress and budding film director (“Unicorn Store,” 2017) didn’t bring home any bacon on the sale of a thoroughly updated and smartly upgraded mid-century bungalow in Los Angeles’s near-mythic Laurel Canyon. She quietly acquired the property about three years ago for $2.25 million — $50,000 above the asking price — and has now sold it at a small loss for $2.17 million.

The just over 2,900 sq. ft., split-level residence was built in the early 1950s and is arranged around three sides of a central courtyard with three bedrooms and three stylishly appointed bathrooms. With a ceiling plenty high enough to discreetly accommodate a lofted office area, the living room spills out to the tropically planted and faux-grassed courtyard through glass sliders. Anchored by a white-painted, raised hearth brick fireplace, the combination family room and dining area is filled with natural light through a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and several large skylights sprinkled across the wood-clad, exposed beam ceiling, while the compact, efficiently arranged galley kitchen is open to the living/dining space over a raised snack bar and expensively outfitted with up-to-date appliances and glossy, jet-black countertops on laminated eggshell-colored cabinets. Beyond the kitchen there is an office/laundry room as well as a privately positioned master suite that encompasses what listing descriptions describe as “an enormous walk-in closet and updated bath with access to a secluded spa.” Larson was represented in the deal by Tori Horowitz at Compass and the buyer by Marissa Faith at Deasy Penner Podley.

Presumably, Larson has or soon will upgrade her residential circumstances to something a bit more private and impressively expensive. But, at least for now, she’s opted to hang on to an unpretentious if hardly inexpensive residence in one of Studio City’s most coveted neighborhoods she bought a decade ago for not quite $900,000.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Adam Goldberg Home

    Adam Goldberg Pays Over Asking for Family-Sized Traditional

    More than 1.5 years after he sold a not-quite 2,000 sq. ft., split-level mid-century modern hillside home in a celeb-packed neighborhood of L.A.’s Los Feliz area for a bit more than $1.725 million and settled, at least temporarily, in suburban Thousand Oaks, enigmatic actor, musician and photographer Adam Goldberg, a self-described “Jack of all Tirades,” [...]

  • Alex Hank House Beverly Hills

    Artist Alex Hank Takes a Loss in Beverly Hills

    Last week, a contemporary art-filled villa tucked into the hillside overlooking Beverly Hills, Calif., sold for $12.6 million to a buyer from Mainland China. Originally built in 1964, the unprepossessing midcentury modern was radically reimagined in 2013 as a slick, ultra-contemporary architectural. The seller, Mexican heir and art collector Alex Hank, subsequently redecorated the property [...]

  • Giada de Laurentiis House Los Angeles

    Giada de Laurentiis Serves Herself a Tasty Palisades Bungalow

    Celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis has cooked up a new Los Angeles home — new to her, anyway. The “Giada at Home” star and media scion has laid out just under $4.9 million for an impressively low-slung bungalow in the fearsomely expensive Riviera enclave, arguably the most expensive neighborhood pocket in Pacific Palisades, itself a [...]

  • Josh Hutcherson Lists Los Angeles House

    Josh Hutcherson Lists Showbiz Pedigreed 'Tree House'

    “Future Man” star and producer Josh Hutcherson hopes to put some Tinseltown pedigreed property in his past, listing his supremely private, longtime Hollywood Hills home at just under $3.5 million. The “Hunger Games” franchise star, who bought another home in another part of Los Angeles earlier this year, acquired the organic contemporary a bit more [...]

  • Greg Cipes House

    Greg Cipes Lists Mountain Cabin in Laurel Canyon

    Greg Cipes, best known for his voice acting work in a slew of blockbuster animated children’s series, including Michelangelo in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and, currently, Beast Boy in “Teen Titans Go!,” has put his tree house-like mountain cabin in L.A.’s fabled Laurel Canyon up for sale at almost $1.7 million. Cipes hopes to more [...]

  • Reese Witherspoon House

    Reese Witherspoon Snags Hobby Farm in Malibu

    Deafening scuttlebutt on the celebrity real estate street is that Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her summer with a clandestine, $6.25 million off-market purchase of an almost painfully charming, magazine-spread ready hobby farm in the rolling foothills above Malibu’s Zuma Beach. The stylishly quaint compound was most recently owned by a design-savvy couple who operated the [...]

  • LA's Lavish Estates

    Nine of L.A.'s Most Lavish Unknown Estates

    In a town practically synonymous with flash, it’s hardly shocking that the well-to-do residential neighborhoods are among the most famously ostentatious in all the world. The 90210 zip code is iconic, and nearly the entire globe — or at least those who care about such extravagance — is familiar with the Manor, the titanic Holmby [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad