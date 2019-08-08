Brie Larson Loses a Little on Sale in Laurel Canyon

Brie Larson is unquestionably a big winner in Hollywood. The 29-year-old phenom took home an Oscar in 2015 for the indie drama “Room” and, following her star turn in “Captain Marvel,” she’s part of the celeb-packed ensemble cast of this year’s mega-blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame,” which has hauled in an astonishing almost $2.8 billion in worldwide receipts. However, the in-demand actress and budding film director (“Unicorn Store,” 2017) didn’t bring home any bacon on the sale of a thoroughly updated and smartly upgraded mid-century bungalow in Los Angeles’s near-mythic Laurel Canyon. She quietly acquired the property about three years ago for $2.25 million — $50,000 above the asking price — and has now sold it at a small loss for $2.17 million.

The just over 2,900 sq. ft., split-level residence was built in the early 1950s and is arranged around three sides of a central courtyard with three bedrooms and three stylishly appointed bathrooms. With a ceiling plenty high enough to discreetly accommodate a lofted office area, the living room spills out to the tropically planted and faux-grassed courtyard through glass sliders. Anchored by a white-painted, raised hearth brick fireplace, the combination family room and dining area is filled with natural light through a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and several large skylights sprinkled across the wood-clad, exposed beam ceiling, while the compact, efficiently arranged galley kitchen is open to the living/dining space over a raised snack bar and expensively outfitted with up-to-date appliances and glossy, jet-black countertops on laminated eggshell-colored cabinets. Beyond the kitchen there is an office/laundry room as well as a privately positioned master suite that encompasses what listing descriptions describe as “an enormous walk-in closet and updated bath with access to a secluded spa.” Larson was represented in the deal by Tori Horowitz at Compass and the buyer by Marissa Faith at Deasy Penner Podley.

Presumably, Larson has or soon will upgrade her residential circumstances to something a bit more private and impressively expensive. But, at least for now, she’s opted to hang on to an unpretentious if hardly inexpensive residence in one of Studio City’s most coveted neighborhoods she bought a decade ago for not quite $900,000.