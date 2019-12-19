×
Brie Larson Buys in Malibu and Woodland Hills

Location:
Malibu, Calif.; Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$5.04 million (total)
Size:
Two houses with a total of 8 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

After selling her glossy Hollywood Hills bungalow over the summer, Oscar-winning actress and budding filmmaker Brie Larson (“Room,” “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Unicorn Store”) has decamped to more far-flung L.A. neighborhoods, scooping up two new homes — one in Malibu, the other in the San Fernando Valley’s Woodland Hills enclave — just in time for the holidays. While both houses are modestly-sized by celebrity standards, they’re hardly inexpensive; records reveal Larson’s real estate shopping spree cost her a grand total of just over $5 million.

The pricier property, perched on a Malibu hillside overlooking the Pacific Ocean, features a single-story midcentury cottage originally built in 1956. For the last decade, the house was owned by a non-famous woman who gave the 2,100 sq. ft. structure a thorough and organic-minded remodel before selling it for $3.4 million to Larson.

A long brick driveway slopes down to a generous motorcourt that spills into a charming courtyard planted with native succulents and Italian cypresses. The blocky, pale yellow house itself has stone floors and exposed wooden ceiling beams in the public rooms within — the open-concept living space has formal living and dining areas, dual pane windows, slider doors, and an eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry and what may or may not be an extravagantly expensive La Cornue range.

The three-bed, two-bath home also offers an upgraded master suite with direct patio access, a walk-in closet and bathroom with built-in soaking tub. The two remaining bedrooms share a guest bath, and both have direct access to travertine decks with spectacular bird’s-eye views of the deep blue sea and rolling Malibu hills. Tucked onto the hillside well below the house, accessible via a meandering stone staircase, is a swimming pool with an old-school diving board.

As for the $1.6 million Woodland Hills property, it’s a remarkably different and far more traditional residential affair. Built in 1965 and recently rebuilt down to the studs by an investor, the like-new house offers a family-sized 3,583 square feet of living space with five bedrooms. The upright two-story structure has garaging for three vehicles, trendy ebony hardwood floors throughout, well-scaled public rooms and a kitchen with stainless appliances.

The .22-acre property also flaunts a terraced backyard with a swimming pool and spa next to a swath of (faux) grass on one flat pad. Just below lies a deck with a firepit and nearby jacuzzi, further below that is a tree-enclosed gazebo with peek-a-boo views of the valley basin.

Shen Schulz of Sotheby’s International Realty held the Malibu listing; Monique Caulfield of Keller Williams repped Larson. For the Woodland Hills home, Linda Leon of Nourmand & Associates held the listing; Bill Barkley of Pinnacle Estate Properties repped Larson.

