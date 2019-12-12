Bridgit Mendler Has Good Luck on Sale in Silver Lake

Film and TV star Bridgit Mendler, quietly married a couple months ago to longtime boyfriend Griffin Cleverly, has sold her home in the hills of L.A.’s über-hip Silver Lake area for a sliver under $2 million. Best known for her lead roles on Disney’s “Good Luck Charlie” and, more recently, the short-lived NBC primetime sitcom “Undateable,” the 26-year-old, who co-stars with Dennis Quaid in the upcoming web series “Merry Happy Whatever,” just about doubled her money on the Cape Cod-inspired hillside traditional she scooped up in 2013 for not quite $1.1 million.

Extensively updated by Mendler, the just over 2,400-square-foot, two-story house sits atop red brick retaining walls and a street-level two-car garage with an over-the-rooftops lake view through the picturesquely gnarled limbs of a gigantic tree. It’s a bit of a hike up a gated stairway from the street to a front porch that makes an inviting entrance to the three-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom residence.

There are dark-stained oak floors in the living and dining rooms, the former with a brick fireplace and the latter featuring a couple of built-in china hutches with arched glass doors. A wide archway exposes the dining room to a sun-filled eat-in kitchen fitted with bright white countertops on snow-white cabinets audaciously offset with midnight-blue floor tiles. A main-floor guest bedroom is easily converted to a home office, and a second en suite guest bedroom on the upper level includes a cozy reading nook behind French doors. The lake-view master suite includes a small sitting area with decorative fireplace and a vintage-style bathroom flooded with natural light through a skylight.

French doors in the living room, dining room and kitchen facilitate an easy transition to a slender, raggedly landscaped terrace that wraps around the back of the house with a vine-draped pergola. A higher terrace behind a rather unsightly lattice fence offers half a dozen raised beds for growing herbs and vegetables.

The property was listed with Sotheby’s Intl. Realty’s Patricia Ruben; the seller was repped by Michael Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates.