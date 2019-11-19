×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Brennan Elliott Lands Studio City Home

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
18 View Gallery
Location:
Studio City, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.2 million
Size:
3,920 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Canadian-born and Julliard-trained actor Brennan Elliott, the excessively vain host of fictional dating reality show “Unreal” on Lifetime, has put down some serious real estate roots in Los Angeles with the $2.2 million purchase of a family-sized residence in the foothills of the rapidly gentrifying community of Studio City. Listed with Diana Braun of Compass, the nearly 4,000-square-foot, multilevel residence is privately positioned in a wooded glade with four bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

It’s a full flight up from the discreet side entrance and double-height foyer to a large living room flooded with natural light through four skylights in the vaulted, wood-beamed ceiling. A TV-surmounted fireplace serves as the room’s focal point, and two banks of glass sliders open to Juliet balconies with over-the-treetops city-lights views across the San Fernando Valley. It’s a few steps up from the living room to the combination dining area and roomy, high-end kitchen with gleaming white countertops on jet-black cabinets, arranged around a large island. A cozily proportioned den/TV lounge is a few more steps up from the dining area and kitchen.

There are three guest and family bedrooms and a couple of updated bathrooms on the lower level. The master suite, which opens to a small, private, covered porch, is privately sequestered behind the den under a beamed and vaulted ceiling with a minimalist fireplace between lighted display arches; it comes replete with a walk-in closet and bathroom with freestanding soaking tub and marble-lined shower.

Notched into a steep hillside behind the house, the terraced backyard has a variety of tree-shaded patios and an infinity-edge plunge pool and spa.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Jessica Walter House Pound Ridge

    Jessica Walter Struggles to Sell in Pound Ridge

    An eagle-eyed property snitch sent word that the semi-suburban country getaway owned by married actors Jessica Walter and Ron Leibman in pastoral Pound Ridge, N.Y., is available with a freshly reduced price of just under $700,000. Leibman and Walter, she a stage and screen veteran best known by modern-day audiences as the imperious, spoiled matriarch [...]

  • Walter Hill House Malibu

    Walter Hill’s Broad Beach Micro-Compound for Sale

    Hollywood polymath Walter Hill has hung a price tag of close to $9 million on a loft-inspired, oceanfront residence along Malibu’s prestigious, fearsomely expensive — and unfortunately shrinking and, hence, ironically named — Broad Beach. Tax records show the prolific, two-time Emmy-winning film and television writer, director and producer and his talent agent wife, Hildy [...]

  • Brennan Elliott House Los Angeles

    Brennan Elliott Lands Studio City Home

    Canadian-born and Julliard-trained actor Brennan Elliott, the excessively vain host of fictional dating reality show “Unreal” on Lifetime, has put down some serious real estate roots in Los Angeles with the $2.2 million purchase of a family-sized residence in the foothills of the rapidly gentrifying community of Studio City. Listed with Diana Braun of Compass, [...]

  • Bill McDermott House Atherton

    Bill McDermott Buys David Sacks' $22 Million Silicon Valley Estate

    One-eyed corporate mogul William “Bill” McDermott achieved tech legend status as SAP’s longtime CEO. During his near-decade as head (or co-head) honcho at the German tech firm, he transformed the struggling software giant into one of the world’s most highly-valued companies. Last month, in a somewhat surprising move, McDermott left SAP and quickly pivoted to take [...]

  • Norah Jones House

    Norah Jones Lists One of Two Brooklyn Townhouses

    Singer-songwriter Norah Jones has made her historic townhouse in Brooklyn’s leafy, historic Cobble Hill neighborhood available at exactly $8 million. The famously private torch singer, whose 2002 debut album “Come Away With Me” sold more than 10 million copies and earned her five Grammy Awards, and whose most recent album, “Begin Again,” dropped earlier this [...]

  • Katie Holmes House

    Katie Holmes Looks to Shed West Coast Home

    New York City-based actor and style icon Katie Holmes has put her West Coast residence in L.A.’s expensive and celeb-packed if not exactly fashionable far-western suburbs on the rack at just over $4.6 million. Tucked into an affluent, guard-gated community chock-a-block with famous folk, the “Kennedys After Camelot” star, set to appear on the silver [...]

  • David Kravitz House Topanga

    Snapchat's David Kravitz Goes Off the Grid in Topanga

    Although he’s nowhere near as high-profile as Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel or even co-founder Bobby Murphy, computer science whiz David Kravitz was Snap, Inc.’s very first employee, according to Business Insider. A Stanford University classmate of Murphy and Spiegel, the Sacramento, Calif. native likewise came into an enormous fortune when the social network went public [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad