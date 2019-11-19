Brennan Elliott Lands Studio City Home

Canadian-born and Julliard-trained actor Brennan Elliott, the excessively vain host of fictional dating reality show “Unreal” on Lifetime, has put down some serious real estate roots in Los Angeles with the $2.2 million purchase of a family-sized residence in the foothills of the rapidly gentrifying community of Studio City. Listed with Diana Braun of Compass, the nearly 4,000-square-foot, multilevel residence is privately positioned in a wooded glade with four bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

It’s a full flight up from the discreet side entrance and double-height foyer to a large living room flooded with natural light through four skylights in the vaulted, wood-beamed ceiling. A TV-surmounted fireplace serves as the room’s focal point, and two banks of glass sliders open to Juliet balconies with over-the-treetops city-lights views across the San Fernando Valley. It’s a few steps up from the living room to the combination dining area and roomy, high-end kitchen with gleaming white countertops on jet-black cabinets, arranged around a large island. A cozily proportioned den/TV lounge is a few more steps up from the dining area and kitchen.

There are three guest and family bedrooms and a couple of updated bathrooms on the lower level. The master suite, which opens to a small, private, covered porch, is privately sequestered behind the den under a beamed and vaulted ceiling with a minimalist fireplace between lighted display arches; it comes replete with a walk-in closet and bathroom with freestanding soaking tub and marble-lined shower.

Notched into a steep hillside behind the house, the terraced backyard has a variety of tree-shaded patios and an infinity-edge plunge pool and spa.