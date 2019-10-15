Ben Affleck’s Georgia Plantation Remains for Sale

Ben Affleck’s longtime hideaway near Savannah, on Georgia’s exclusive Hampton Island Preserve, remains available at $7.6 million, a 15% discount on the in-hindsight pie-in-the-sky price of $8.9 million the multi-structure compound was unfortunately saddled when it first came for sale almost one and a half years ago.

With half a dozen projects in various stages of production, including the Ridley Scott-directed period drama “The Last Duel,” which Affleck also wrote, and “The Last Thing He Wanted,” based on Joan Didion’s novel of the same name, the “Justice League” star bought the remote and stately spread outside Riceboro in 2003, while dating Jennifer Lopez, for a mite more than $7.1 million.

Listing descriptions, which make no secret of the property’s Hollywood-heavyweight owner, describe the elegant main residence, drolly known as “The Big House,” as a “remarkable re-creation of a Southern antebellum Greek Revival plantation home” situated on nearly 90 acres overlooking the North Newport River with three ample bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms in almost 6,400 square feet over three floors. Historically accurate features include deep verandas and imposing columns, dark-stained heart-of-pine floorboards and soaring 15-foot ceilings festooned with elaborate moldings.

The “Oyster House,” a rustic guesthouse set a short walk from the main house, contains a cavernous entertainment space and three master suites plus five more bedrooms fitted with built-in bunk beds salvaged from marine vessels, while the metal-roofed “Summer Cottage,” a spacious screened-in structure with massive fireplace, sits near the river’s edge, where a private dock includes an open-air boathouse. The property is represented by Dicky Mopper of Engel & Völkers in Savannah.

Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner sold their sprawling family compound in a plum pocket of Pacific Palisades, Calif., in late 2018 in an almost $32 million off-market deal to Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. And, in the spring of 2018, Affleck plunked down $19 million for a roughly 13,000-square-foot bachelor pad mansion in another equally prestigious Pacific Palisades neighborhood that backs up to the high-toned Riviera Country Club.