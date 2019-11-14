Awkwafina Snags WeHo Townhouse Condo

Mononymously known up-and-coming showbiz cynosure Awkwafina, whose considerably less funky real name is Nora Lum, has celebrated her blockbuster success in “Crazy Rich Asians” with the almost $2.3 million purchase of a loft-style townhouse condo just off trendy Melrose Avenue in L.A.’s West Hollywood. Obscured in a verdant pandemonium of tropical plantings, the small and secured, ultra-contemporary complex comprises of a series of chunky concrete volumes broken up by slender balconies and gigantic windows, while the airy and ambient light filled, house-sized condo has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in close to 2,400 square feet over three floors.

In the living room, there’s a stainless steel accented fireplace and full-height glass sliders that peel back to a private balcony and the ceiling soars to twenty feet over the atrium-like dining area. The main floor is completed with a powder room and smartly configured black-and-white kitchen that opens to a Juliet balcony. Both of the en suite upstairs bedrooms have floor-to-ceiling curtains and full height glass sliders that open to the upper part of the glass-walled atrium space above the dining area and a third potential bedroom is nipped away on the lowest level with a private bathroom, tiny kitchenette and separate, outside entrance that makes it easily workable as a home office. An interior stairway continues up from the top-floor bedrooms to a private roof terrace complete with a two-person spa positioned to best take advantage of an over-the-rooftops sunset view.

The listing was jointly held by Kalli Rivers Altieri and Karine Mailliez at Sotheby’s Int’l Realty; Ms. Lum was repped by Joe Custer of eXp Realty of California.

Originally a YouTube sensation who went viral with the cheeky 2012 hit song “My Vag” — it’s been viewed almost five million times, Awkwafina is about to blow up Hollywood with more than a half dozen high-profile film and television projects that include “Jumanji: The Next Level” with megastar Dwayne Johnson, “The Prom,” Ryan Murphy’s star-studded ensemble musical feature for Netflix, and “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens,” a Comedy Central sitcom she also created, wrote and executive produced.