Anna Faris Buys Energy-Efficient House in the Palisades

Though the off-market deal actually closed last year, it doesn’t appear that the stealthy residential acquisition of cult comedy film icon Anna Faris (“Scary Movie,” “The House Bunny,” “The Hot Chick”) has been previously reported. The critically acclaimed — and highly compensated — “Mom” star tossed down $4.9 million for a remarkably sustainable property on L.A.’s pricey Westside, in the posh Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

The spec-built house, completed in 2012, was sold for $3.3 million that same year to a Russian woman who subsequently gave the place a green-themed renovation before eventually flipping it to Faris. According to listing details, the newly LEED-certified abode boasts solar-powered ultilities, an advanced water filtration/recycling system, and an attached 2-car garage with a built-in Tesla charger.

Like many other organic-minded contemporary homes, the structure itself features an attractive blend of wood and stucco siding. Completely walled and mostly invisible from the street, the house sits behind a towering hedge and oversized driveway gate; from the drive, a narrow stone path leads past a wee courtyard planted with drought-tolerant succulents and a bamboo-shaded walkway to the front door, which is actually located on the home’s side.

And the unconventional layout continues indoors. Rather than a traditional formal living room, the house simply has an enormous great room that combines the kitchen, dining and family rooms into one exceptionally airy space with a giant fireplace, designer Gaggenau appliances, and a stainless steel wine bottle refrigerator. Soaring walls of glass flood the space with plenty of cheerful light.

The main floor additionally features a guest bedroom and maid’s quarters. Upstairs are three more family bedrooms — all of them ensuite — plus the master suite, which lies in its own private wing and features hardwood floors, a sitting area, fireplace, a built-in wooden bedframe, a private outdoor terrace and strikingly austere bathroom with built-in soaking tub and dual vanities.

While not particularly huge, the backyard is wondrously private. A wooden deck surrounds the plunge pool and raised spa, which are connected by a waterfall feature. A covered loggia sports a fan and outdoor fireplace for al fresco dining on non-temperate days, and elsewhere is a petite stone pond that could presumably accommodate a small goldfish family.

And though Faris has been coupled to her boyfriend Michael Barrett for well over a year, she still owns the former marital home she shared with ex-hubby Chris Pratt. Acquired by the erstwhile pair way back in 2013 for $3.3 million, the Mediterranean-style tennis court estate was listed for sale a full year ago with a $5 million pricetag. After at least one failed escrow and a period of time spent off the MLS, the property remains available for purchase with an unchanged ask.