Adam Goldberg Pays Over Asking for Family-Sized Traditional

By

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.495 million
Size:
3,707 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

More than 1.5 years after he sold a not-quite 2,000 sq. ft., split-level mid-century modern hillside home in a celeb-packed neighborhood of L.A.’s Los Feliz area for a bit more than $1.725 million and settled, at least temporarily, in suburban Thousand Oaks, enigmatic actor, musician and photographer Adam Goldberg, a self-described “Jack of all Tirades,” has plunked down close to $2.5 million — $200,000 above its asking price — for a substantially larger, more family-friendly 1950s traditional in another, more sedate cranny of Los Feliz. The “Saving Private Ryan” actor, who most recently held down a recurring role on the primetime TV series “God Friended Me” and will next appear on the silver screen as The Snitch in the upcoming, Nicolas Cage-starring thriller “Running with the Devil,” purchased the property with his longtime partner, illustrator/designer Roxanne Daner.

Renovated and upgraded with a variety of original architectural details intact, the handsome and unassuming, just over 3,700 sq. ft. two-story residence has five bedrooms, one graced with diamond paned windows, and four bathrooms, two vintage with mint-green tile work and two lavishly remodeled. Charcoal flagstones in the foyer give way to lustrous, honey-blond hardwoods in the comfortably spacious combination living and dining room where the living area is dominated by a huge, asymmetrically massed exposed brick fireplace and a wide bank of accordion-fold glass doors in the dining area provide unfettered access to a covered veranda. Completely open to the living/dining room over a doublewide island, the freshly rehabbed gourmet kitchen features thick marble counters and commercial-style designer appliances. A Dutch door in the adjoining breakfast nook provides easy access to the veranda.

With practical, grey-painted polished concrete floors, the expansive lower level contains a family room with white brick raised hearth fireplace and kitchenette, a secluded bedroom for guests or staff and a well-preserved vintage bathroom. Outside, a shaded patio overlooks a fairly petite, tree-shielded and faux-grassed backyard and plunge pool.

The property was co-listed with Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates and Richard Yohon of Sotheby’s International Realty, while Goldberg and Daner were represented by Angela Gollan, also of Sotheby’s International Realty.

