Adam Carolla Sells in La Cañada Flintridge

Comedian, radio personality and pioneering podcaster Adam Carolla has had a busy year buying and selling several multimillion-dollar residential properties in La Cañada Flintridge, a mostly uncelebrated and discreetly wealthy suburb about 15 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. Most recently, after a year on the market at declining prices that started close to $3.5 million, the former “Loveline” host unloaded a retro-style 1960s ranch house in a leafy, sought-after neighborhood for just $25,000 over the $2.5 million he paid for the property a bit more than four years earlier. Carolla was represented in the deal by Kathy Seuylemezian at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. The buyer has quickly flipped the property back on the market as a $7,500-per-month rental.

Restored and updated by Carolla to enhance its Swinging Sixties vibe, the single-story residence sprawls across nearly 4,000 square feet with five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Gleaming, almost white terrazzo floors in the entrance hall and grandly proportioned living room flow into an up-to-date open-concept kitchen finished with powder blue cabinets. Beyond the kitchen, there’s a cozy family room. Guest bedrooms share a pair of carefully preserved vintage bathrooms with eye-catching, pastel-hued tilework. The soundproofed master suite includes a lavishly fitted dressing room and fully modern bathroom. Outside, a wide set of steps leads down from a broad terrace that wraps around the back of the house to a verdant patch of tree-shaded lawn and a simple, rectangular swimming pool set against a riotous wall of privatizing trees and shrubbery.

Last month, the “Dancing With the Stars” and “Celebrity Apprentice” alum also shed an approximately three-quarter acre residential parcel in the suburban community for just over $1.8 million, and late last year, he shelled out more than $7.3 million for a better than 7,300-square-foot stone-accented contemporary with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a professional screening room and a four-car garage, all tucked away on almost an acre of land dotted with ancient oaks.