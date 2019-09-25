×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Adam Carolla Sells in La Cañada Flintridge

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
17 View Gallery
Location:
La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.
Price:
$2.525 million
Size:
3,980 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Comedian, radio personality and pioneering podcaster Adam Carolla has had a busy year buying and selling several multimillion-dollar residential properties in La Cañada Flintridge, a mostly uncelebrated and discreetly wealthy suburb about 15 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. Most recently, after a year on the market at declining prices that started close to $3.5 million, the former “Loveline” host unloaded a retro-style 1960s ranch house in a leafy, sought-after neighborhood for just $25,000 over the $2.5 million he paid for the property a bit more than four years earlier. Carolla was represented in the deal by Kathy Seuylemezian at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. The buyer has quickly flipped the property back on the market as a $7,500-per-month rental.

Restored and updated by Carolla to enhance its Swinging Sixties vibe, the single-story residence sprawls across nearly 4,000 square feet with five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Gleaming, almost white terrazzo floors in the entrance hall and grandly proportioned living room flow into an up-to-date open-concept kitchen finished with powder blue cabinets. Beyond the kitchen, there’s a cozy family room. Guest bedrooms share a pair of carefully preserved vintage bathrooms with eye-catching, pastel-hued tilework. The soundproofed master suite includes a lavishly fitted dressing room and fully modern bathroom. Outside, a wide set of steps leads down from a broad terrace that wraps around the back of the house to a verdant patch of tree-shaded lawn and a simple, rectangular swimming pool set against a riotous wall of privatizing trees and shrubbery.

Last month, the “Dancing With the Stars” and “Celebrity Apprentice” alum also shed an approximately three-quarter acre residential parcel in the suburban community for just over $1.8 million, and late last year, he shelled out more than $7.3 million for a better than 7,300-square-foot stone-accented contemporary with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a professional screening room and a four-car garage, all tucked away on almost an acre of land dotted with ancient oaks.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Adam Carolla House

    Adam Carolla Sells in La Cañada Flintridge

    Comedian, radio personality and pioneering podcaster Adam Carolla has had a busy year buying and selling several multimillion-dollar residential properties in La Cañada Flintridge, a mostly uncelebrated and discreetly wealthy suburb about 15 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. Most recently, after a year on the market at declining prices that started close to $3.5 [...]

  • Ian Somerhalder House

    Somerhalder and Reed List Venice Contempo

    Pre-teen model-turned-beau-hunk star of “Lost” and “The Vampire Diaries” Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, co-writer and co-star of the provocative 2003 teen drama “Thirteen,” have hung a just shy of $3.5 million price tag on an ultra-contemporary home in a prime Venice neighborhood in Los Angeles. They bought the two-story industrial-inspired house just over four [...]

  • Jason Winer Housse

    Elon Musk Sells One of Many L.A. Homes

    Serial tech entrepreneur and billionaire investor Elon Musk has sold one of his many residential properties in Los Angeles for a bit more than $3.9 million. An in-the-know real estate source swears the new owners of the striking Brentwood architectural are prolific film and television director/producer Jason Winer and actress Jackie Seiden. However, a representative [...]

  • Ne-Yo House

    Ne-Yo Lists Family-Sized Sherman Oaks Home

    Shaffer Smith, better known as mononymic music industry polyglot Ne-Yo, has hung a $2 million price tag on a family-sized house on an unassuming street in an unpretentious if not exactly inexpensive Sherman Oaks, Calif., neighborhood. The three-time Grammy winning singer, songwriter and fedora aficionado, also a judge on Jennifer’s Lopez’s 2019 Emmy nominated competition [...]

  • James Valentine House

    Maroon 5 Guitarist James Valentine Buys From Super-Producer Dana Brunetti

    Powerhouse film and television producer Dana Brunetti sold his showbiz pedigreed home in L.A.’s exclusive Toluca Lake community for $6.4 million, notably above its $6.25 million price tag, and the new owner is Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine. Brunetti, whose many credits include “House of Cards,” “Captain Phillips” and the racy “Fifty Shades” franchise, turned [...]

  • Cheryl Tiegs House

    Cheryl Tiegs Lists Balinese Bel Air Estate

    For at least a third time in six years, Cheryl Tiegs has set her longtime home in a mega-posh pocket of L.A.’s hyper-tony Bel Air area out for sale on the open market, this time at $18.5 million. In 2013 she gave it an unsuccessful go at $12 million and then again in 2015 at [...]

  • Topher Grace House

    Topher Grace Snags La Cañada Flintridge Cape Cod

    Though they’ve yet to sell their mid-century home in Studio City’s celeb-approved Fryman Canyon area, Topher Grace and Ashley have nonetheless plunked down nearly $3 million for a dormer-roofed 1940s Cape Cod-style home in the leafy, little lauded suburban community of La Cañada Flintridge, about 15 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. Set on almost [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad