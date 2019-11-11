×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Aaron Paul Breaking Away From Sunset Strip Villa

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
18 View Gallery
Location:
Sunset Strip, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.198 million
Size:
2,864 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

After a handful of months off the market, three-time Emmy-winning “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul has hoisted his former home just above L.A.’s perennially trendy Sunset Strip back up for sale with a new team of real estate agents — Trevor Edmond, F. Ron Smith and David Berg of the Smith & Berg Partners team at Compass — and a reduced asking price that now stands at just under $2.2 million.

Well below the not-quite $2.5 million sought when it first and briefly popped up for sale more than seven months ago and just a sliver less than the last ask of $2.25 million, the lower price is still well above the almost $1.4 million the “Big Love” alum paid for the hillside villa in the spring of 2012. Occupied in his early stardom by Brad Pitt and privately perched high on a steep slope above a street-level two-car garage, the updated 1930s residence has three and potentially four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in close to 2,900 square feet over three floors with sweeping views across the city.

A secured entry gate alongside the garage opens to a zigzagged exterior staircase that makes thigh-straining, multi-story climb to an antique, carved wood front door that swings opens to a center hall foyer with dark-stained wood beams across the ceiling and the original, stone staircase. Just to the right lies a spacious living room with more wood beams across the ceiling, along with a baronial stone fireplace, and a separate dining room features a vaulted ceiling and wood-trimmed casement windows that frame a panoramic view of the downtown skyline over the iconic Chateau Marmont Hotel. Under a groin-vaulted ceiling, the kitchen is fitted with designer appliances and the lower level offers a roomy den with media lounge, bar area and bathroom.

An al fresco dining space is discreetly tucked beneath the house, while a terra-cotta-tiled roof terrace provides mesmerizing sunset views and access to a stairway that ascends to a secluded lounge where a cushioned banquette wraps around a poured-concrete fire pit.

Paul, a 2019 Emmy nominee for his voice work on the animated Netflix dark comedy “BoJack Horseman” and the headliner of this year’s well-received feature-length “Breaking Bad” sequel, “El Camino,” also on Netflix, and his wife, anti-bullying activist Lauren Parsekian, substantially upgraded their living situation earlier this year when they paid “Big Bang Theory” superstar Jim Parsons $6.95 million for an historic, celeb pedigreed home on a star-lined street in the historic, Hollywood-favored Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. Besides Paul and Parsons, previous owners of the private and gated 1920s Spanish Colonial include Tim Curry, Noah Wylie, Robert Pattinson and Oscar-winning cinematographer Robert Richardson. Some of the other showbizzy homeowners on the curvy street include “Modern Family’s” Jesse Tyler Ferguson — his home was previously owned by Gwen Stefani and, briefly, sitcom creator/producer Mark Brazill — and sitcom veteran Kirstie Alley, who has her opulent Italianate manse on the market at almost $9.8 million after first setting it out for sale earlier this year with the in-hindsight unrealistic price tag of nearly $12 million.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Aaron Paul House

    Aaron Paul Breaking Away From Sunset Strip Villa

    After a handful of months off the market, three-time Emmy-winning “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul has hoisted his former home just above L.A.’s perennially trendy Sunset Strip back up for sale with a new team of real estate agents — Trevor Edmond, F. Ron Smith and David Berg of the Smith & Berg Partners team [...]

  • Bill Gerber House Beverly Hills

    'A Star Is Born' Producer Bill Gerber Sells Midcentury Modern Gem to Wendy Abrams

    Last year, the Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper vehicle “A Star Is Born” debuted to rave reviews, sold-out theaters and a vast array of award nominations. And top-billed producer Bill Gerber already has another smash hit on his hands: the sale of his dynamic midcentury modern home in Beverly Hills. Records show the Hollywood veteran [...]

  • Persia Dime House Los Angeles

    Toronto Socialite Spends $32 Million on Nile Niami-Designed Estate

    A striking residence in the Beverly Hills Flats neighborhood recently sold for about $32.3 million, one of the most expensive transactions ever recorded in that perennially desirable pocket of the 90210. Set on a particularly prestigious street lined with stately homes, the pricey property borders the notoriously clannish Los Angeles Country Club and was designed [...]

  • Jeff Lewis House

    ‘Flipping Out’ Star Jeff Lewis Flipping Out in The 90210

    House flipping reality TV dynamo and designer Jeff Lewis, the persnickety, detail-oriented star of Bravo’s “Flipping Out,” has put a secluded, freshly rehabbed home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area* of Los Angeles on the block at just under $3.5 million. The sometimes imperious and pathologically itchy-footed real estate investor and entrepreneur, engaged in [...]

  • Chanel West Coast House Los Angeles

    Chanel West Coast Picks Up Hollywood Modern

    Though she’s barely out of her 20s, Chelsea Dudley — the reality TV vixen-turned-rapper better known as Chanel West Coast — has been famous for well over a decade, first coming to public attention as Rob Dyrdek’s receptionist on the original season of “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.” Her popularity with viewers eventually saw her transition [...]

  • Lacey Chabert House

    Lacey Chabert Lands Family-Sized Home in the Suburbs

    A family-sized traditional on a wide, leafy street in the prosperous, largely unsung suburban foothills above the San Fernando Valley community of Tarzana, Calif., has been sold to “Mean Girls” star Lacey Chabert at a nip under $1.9 million. The 30-something year old former child actor is a showbiz veteran with decades of experience who [...]

  • Garrett Camp House Hollywood Hills

    Uber's Garrett Camp Sells Brand New Hollywood Hills Mansion

    Though the market for high-end Hollywood Hills homes remains sluggish at best, Uber’s multibillionaire co-founder Garrett Camp and his longtime partner Eliza Nguyen have managed to unload their snazzy house above L.A.’s iconic Sunset Strip after just two months on the market. Public records show the property went for $9.6 million to local entrepreneur Darren [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad