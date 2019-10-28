‘90210’ Star Jennie Garth Sells in 93460, Buys in 91105

Jennie Garth has been on a real estate tear the last couple months. The star of the original, wildly popular 1990s teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210,” the first couple of seasons of its 2008 reprise and its trippy 2019 reboot “BH90210,” which she also co-created and executive produced, has quietly sold an equestrian compound about two hours north of Los Angeles, in itty-bitty, wine-soaked Los Olivos, Calif., for $1.9 million and, so the celebrity real estate scuttlebutt goes, shelled out a tetch above $3.3 million for a mid-century ranch house about 10 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, in the affluent, bucolic outskirts of Pasadena.

Secreted at the end of a slender lane in a gated enclave just behind the specialty-food-stocked Los Olivos Grocery, the more than 6.3-acre country compound was purchased by Garth nearly 20 years ago and, according to listings held with Laura Drammer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California, the nearly 4,400-square-foot residence is partly wrapped by a deep, shaded veranda with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The wood-floored living room is anchored by a fireplace and, plenty roomy enough to seat eight or more at a rustic farmhouse table alongside an elegant baby grand piano, the dining room features flagstone floor tiles, a vaulted ceiling and a second, raised hearth fireplace. The eat-in kitchen is fitted with farmhouse-style bead-board accented cabinets, poured concrete countertops and a suite of designer stainless steel appliances.

Landscaped areas around the house include extensive rose gardens, vast lawns shaded by mature trees, a chicken coop and a swimming pool and spa surrounded by flagstone terracing. Equestrian facilities include a riding arena, a hot walker and a small barn with stalls, while a huge, two-story structure’s ground floor houses a feed and tack room, a laundry room, extensive storage, a single-car garage and a half bathroom. Guests, domestic staff and/or caretakers are comfortably accommodated upstairs in either a studio-style suite with kitchenette or a two-bedroom and one-bathroom unit with full kitchen.

Back in Los Angeles, word on the street is Garth has opted for a freshly renovated residence tucked away in a coveted and rustic, ridge-line neighborhood just outside downtown Pasadena. Completely hidden down a long, private driveway on almost 1.2 acres above the manicured greens of an exclusive private country club, the unconventionally shaped, single-story 1950s ranch house is entered though a Zen-inspired courtyard garden and sprawls over almost 3,400 square feet with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

A floor-to-ceiling, slatted wood screen divides the foyer from the living room and, beyond a separate dining room, the chef-accommodating kitchen is arranged around a doublewide island and opens to a family room with a minimalist corner fireplace, a walk-in wet bar and glass sliders that provide direct access to the swimming pool. Along with an office nook behind a second, slatted screen, bedrooms are clustered together in a quiet, separate wing. Two guest bedrooms share a Jack ‘n’ Jill bathroom, a third is en suite and the master offers a walk-in closet and private bath with an under-lit, brass-fixtured double-sink vanity, a deep soaking tub and a shower enclosed by sheets of frameless glass panels.

A grassy yard with lovely cross-canyon mountain views makes a broad sweep around the back of the slightly curved house and includes a covered patio for al fresco dining and lounging. There’s also a built-in grilling station with bar area and a free-form swimming pool set into a steep slope against a woodsy tangle of trees and foliage. The property was listed with Tim Durkovic of The Durkovic Group at Douglas Elliman of California.

Garth previously owned a 4,100-square-foot modern-organic home in the hills above Studio City, Calif., that she bought in 2013 for exactly $2 million from Kathy Najimy, renovated for her eponymous, 2014 HGTV home improvement program “The Jennie Garth Project” and sold just about a year ago for not quite $4.5 million to Henry Russell Walter, a Canadian record producer and DJ better known as Cirkut.