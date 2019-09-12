×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hollywood Races for Commercial Real Estate Spaces

By

Kathy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Palisades Village
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ryan Forbes/AVABLU

There’s no room in Hollywood. Unprecedented low vacancy rates in the single digits equals a competitive race from soundstages to Class A creative office space from the Valley to the Pacific.

“The occupancy around town is at 97%, an all-time record,” says Jones Lang LaSalle’s Carl Muhlstein, an international director with the real estate and investment management services company. The veteran real-estate pro helped sign Viacom into Kilroy Realty’s Columbia Square and Netflix to Kilroy Realty’s ON Vine, the city block-sized, mixed use complex, with 16,500 square-feet of purpose-built studio and production space, under construction just south of Sunset Boulevard between Vine Street and Cahuenga Boulevard.

Tech giants (Netflix, Amazon, Google and Apple) and their deep-pocketed investments into streaming and content production are driving the demand for entertainment biz-focused properties in L.A.’s red-hot commercial real estate sector. A dramatic change in leasing terms, per Muhlstein, is another factor: instead of booking soundstages as needed (once a show was picked up), the new norm is to lock in available square footage via long-term leases. “There’s been record pre-leasing by entertainment and media companies of new construction projects before completion,” he adds.

Feeding the frenzy are third-party players (Hackman Capital, Worthe Real Estate, CIM Group and Kilroy Realty). Look no further than recent purchases and announcements for proof of the sector’s vibrancy.
Major deals include the buyout of the midcentury modern style CBS Television City by Hackman Capital Partners for $750 million, Amazon and its subsidiaries’ leasing of the Culver Studios and adjacent Culver Steps development, both also owned and redeveloped by Hackman Capital Partners; CIM Group’s acquisition and addition of contemporary office towers on The Lot; and Worthe Real Estate’s build out for Warner Bros. of two Frank Gehry designed office towers adjacent to the Burbank Studios, acquired by Warner Bros. earlier this year.

Partially fueling investment and growth is the low cost of capital: combine low interest rates with the rise of content providers and demand seems to be outstripping the current supply, certainly in the affordable housing sector.

“The market is very strong and you could argue it might be too strong and overheated,” says Rick Caruso, the billionaire developer closely tied to Southern California’s fortunes. “I think we have to be mindful as a city to drive business here and not take it for granted.”

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Palisades Village

    Hollywood Races for Commercial Real Estate Spaces

    There’s no room in Hollywood. Unprecedented low vacancy rates in the single digits equals a competitive race from soundstages to Class A creative office space from the Valley to the Pacific. “The occupancy around town is at 97%, an all-time record,” says Jones Lang LaSalle’s Carl Muhlstein, an international director with the real estate and [...]

  • Mr Mom - Vudu

    Walmart's Vudu Launches Family-Viewing Features, Premieres 'Mr. Mom' Reboot

    Vudu, Walmart’s video-streaming unit, is promising parents new tools to evaluate and control what their kids watch — including a way to skip scenes with sex, nudity or violence. The family-viewing features are launching alongside Vudu’s first original series, also aimed at family audiences: “Mr. Mom,” a reboot of the 1980s John Hughes comedy, produced [...]

  • Soundbetter - Spotify

    Spotify Acquires SoundBetter Music-Production Marketplace

    Spotify, further bulking up its suite of tools for music artists, announced the acquisition of SoundBetter, a Brooklyn-based audio production and collaboration marketplace. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in 2012, SoundBetter says it has more than 180,000 artists registered on its network in 14,000 cities spanning 176 countries. The company lets musicians [...]

  • HTC Vive Cosmos

    HTC Replaces HTC Vive With New $699 Vive Comos VR Headset

    HTC is getting ready to retire the headset that was central to its expansion into the virtual reality market 3 years ago: The company announced on Thursday that its new Vive Comos headset will effectively replace the original HTC Vive, which was first released in April of 2016. “It was time to upgrade our consumer [...]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Spotify’s Chief Accounting Officer Luca Baratta Is Out

    Spotify’s chief accounting officer Luca Baratta has left the company, the music streaming service revealed in a SEC filing Wednesday afternoon. Baratta will be succeeded by Paul Sawyer, Spotify’s current controller. “Mr. Baratta’s departure is not the result of any disagreement with the Company’s accounting principles or practices,” declared the statement in typical boilerplate fashion. [...]

  • quibi

    Quibi Inks Deal With BBC for Daily International News Show

    Quibi, the short-form mobile TV and tech startup led by Jeffrey Katzenberg, announced a deal with the BBC to produce daily international news programming. Earlier this summer, Quibi announced a similar pact with NBC News, for two daily shows. The announcement of the deal with BBC Global News comes after word of the departure of [...]

  • Apple AR Headset Mentioned in iOS

    iOS Code Snippets Suggest Apple AR Headset Already Being Tested

    Apple has yet to officially acknowledge its work on an augmented reality (AR) headset, but code snippets discovered in the latest version of its mobile operating system suggest that employees may already be testing the device. Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Tuesday afternoon, indie game developer Steve Troughton-Smith tweeted that he [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad