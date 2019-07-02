×

YouTube Can’t Stay Out of Trouble. Here’s How That Could Change

By

Andrew's Most Recent Stories

View All
YouTube logo
CREDIT: MJ Photos/Variety/Shutterstock

We’re more than halfway through with 2019, meaning tech giants have had ample time this year to show us how much they’ve furthered — or stagnated on — efforts to rid unsavory content from their platforms. And like other years, there are platforms that have found themselves in hot water on brand safety issues more so than others.

Enter: YouTube. The world’s largest video website in 2019 has already come under fire for content moderation-related gaffes including acting as a “digital playground” for child predators and seemingly ignoring the bigoted harrassment of a Vox journalist. The platform has also recently been blamed for radicalizing young adults and serving content to children that’s unsuitable for them. And most recently, a Wall Street Journal investigation found misinformation about cancer treatment widely available on large digital platforms including YouTube

YouTube has faced repercussions from these less-than-ideal occurrences. In February, some of the country’s major advertisers like Disney and Hasbro pulled their ads from YouTube after reports surfaced that videos on the platform of young children facilitated predatory comments from pedophiles.

Related

These are concerning hiccups for a company that wants to be the de facto digital video advertising platform for brands globally, to be sure. But at the same time, there’s a very high possibility that YouTube’s ad revenue will remain largely unscathed from its 2019 content gaffes and the most recent (relatively mini) brand boycott. 

The fact is that 2 billion people use YouTube monthly worldwide, and 73% of U.S. adults use the video platform. Comparatively, Facebook and Instagram, two of the biggest digital platforms around, reach 69% and 37% of U.S. adults, according to Pew Research. In other words, YouTube’s scale makes its occasional ad-in-the-wrong-place a tolerable risk for many brands. That’s why several advertisers told Adweek earlier this year that YouTube’s reach, targeting capabilities, and ad inventory make them willing to “stick it out” on the platform.

This helps explain why content controversies of yesteryears haven’t made YouTube completely radioactive in the eyes of advertisers. As far back as 2017, reports surfaced that YouTube was running ads next to hateful and extremist videos, which led to hundreds of advertisers pausing their ad spending on the platform. YouTube apologized while pledging to do more to protect brands from similar gaffes, and most of the boycotting advertisers returned to YouTube just months later. 

In the following year, CNN found ads of many big companies running on more extremist channels, which led Under Armour to pause its advertising on the platform. That same day, Bloomberg reported that P&G would resume advertising on YouTube after its year-long hiatus from the platform. There’s a pattern here, and it’s likely to be repeated with YouTube’s most recent ad-pullers.

Returning ad-pullers will allow YouTube to continue bolstering its top line. The company was estimated to generate over $3.3 billion in U.S. video ad revenue in 2018, a figure up 17% year-over-year, per eMarketer estimates. And this figure is estimated to grow to about $4.4 billion by 2020. YouTube’s anticipated ad revenue shows how the company is able to grow its ad business in the face of content headaches.

If anything, YouTube should be more concerned with what action will be taken by regulators, rather than advertisers, as it further sharpens its content moderation abilities. The Federal Trade Commission is already investigating YouTube after consumer groups complained the platform improperly harvested children’s data and allowed unsavory videos to show up in searches for kids content. The investigation is something that could result in fines being levied against the video platform, and privacy advocates have recently called on the FTC to impose fines of tens of billions of dollars against YouTube for its violations, according to The Wall Street Journal. 

There are already indications that the FTC wants to act more strictly against big tech too: Facebook in April said that it expects to be fined $3 to $5 billion by the FTC over privacy violations, which would represent the largest fine ever levied against a tech company by a government agency. The government agency may choose to act similarly harshly against YouTube by imposing a big fine on it to further discourage other big tech companies from becoming overzealous on their data collection practices.  

Of course, the FTC may not choose to fine YouTube billions of dollars for its mishandling of children’s videos and data. But receiving a fine in the billions would likely be more financially damaging to the company than any brand safety-advertiser boycott incident. Analysts in March 2017 estimated YouTube’s brand safety debacle would cost the company $750 million, for example. And this estimate may have been on the bearish end, as Google’s ad revenue still grew about 19% from Q1 to Q2 2017.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government has already signaled that it’s interested in potentially investigating tech giants including Google for antitrust violations. And Google-owned YouTube again growing its ad spend in 2019 in the midst of fresh content moderation blunders could further embolden regulators that believe big tech companies wield too much power.

One argument for regulators against Google could go as such: Companies may not necessarily want to continue returning to advertise on a video platform that is repeatedly placing some ads next to unsavory content, but more-or-less feel inclined to because of the platform’s reach, and because advertisers can extend their YouTube campaigns across multiple other Google properties like maps and search. Of all companies, Google already has the biggest share of U.S. digital ad revenue at 37%

So it shouldn’t be allowed to acquire additional tech companies to potentially allow advertisers to extend their campaigns across and make YouTube advertising even more enticing, regulators might argue, because this could help other companies retain digital ad clients and promote competition in the digital ad marketplace.

Another potential route for antitrust regulators to pursue is to force a spin-off of one of Google’s businesses that helps it dominate the U.S. ad market, such as YouTube. But such an action is less likely to occur, because unwinding mergers are generally difficult for the government to get in motion. “Far more remedies have been taken in antitrust cases that do not deal with massive scale breakups,” former FTC antitrust lawyer Charlotte Slaiman told Wired in June. Part of this is due to the difficulty in figuring out which parts of a business need to be broken off, according to Slaiman. Moreover, antitrust enforcement may become more difficult if the government is unsuccessful in a case against a tech company.

Regardless of which way regulators want to take it, YouTube’s blunders certainly don’t help its parent company Google look any better under the lens of antitrust scrutiny. Breaking up big tech has been a recurring talking point for some on the 2020 presidential campaign trail, and could become a bigger hot button issue as big tech gives politicians and regulators more reason for it to be moving forward.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Digital

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Can't Stay Out of Trouble. Here's How That Could Change

    We’re more than halfway through with 2019, meaning tech giants have had ample time this year to show us how much they’ve furthered — or stagnated on — efforts to rid unsavory content from their platforms. And like other years, there are platforms that have found themselves in hot water on brand safety issues more [...]

  • Linzee Troubh - The Atlantic

    The Atlantic Taps BuzzFeed's Linzee Troubh to Head TV, Film Development

    The Atlantic hired Linzee Troubh — who most recently oversaw BuzzFeed News’ documentary projects — as development director, supporting the magazine’s first-look deal with Anonymous Content. In the newly created role, Troubh will oversee development of scripted and unscripted content from The Atlantic’s articles both past and present. With Anonymous, she’s tasked with assisting in [...]

  • Light-as-a-Feather-Hulu

    'Light as a Feather' to Get Magic Leap Mixed-Reality Treatment at VidCon Fan Expo

    In a stunt promoting Hulu’s July 26 launch of “Light as a Feather” season 2, Viacom’s Awesomeness will let fans virtually enter the world of the paranormal teen thriller — and interact with avatars of the show’s cast — with a unique activation on Magic Leap. Debuting at VidCon US 2019 next week (July 10-13) [...]

  • John Oliver - Last Week Tonight

    Amazon Exec Fires Back at John Oliver After HBO Segment on Warehouses: 'He Is Wrong'

    Amazon isn’t amused by HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” most recent episode, which included a takedown of the ecommerce giant’s warehouses. Oliver, in the show’s June 30 broadcast, broadly decried the low pay and grueling conditions of warehouse workers, and specifically called out “brutal” and “physically draining” working conditions at Amazon’s fulfillment centers [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Buildings Evacuated After Sarin Scare; Tests Find No Toxic Material in 'Suspicious' Package

    UPDATED, 7/2: Facebook evacuated four buildings at its Menlo Park, Calif., campus Monday after equipment at the company’s mail-processing facility detected a package that might have contained sarin, a potentially lethal nerve agent. According to Facebook, tests came back negative for sarin and other toxic material. “Authorities have confirmed test results were negative for any [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad