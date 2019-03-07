×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Free Content Could Be Key for Apple Streaming Strategy

By

Kevin's Most Recent Stories

View All
apple brooklyn october 2018 event
CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple

Apple has yet to give a glimpse of its upcoming video streaming service, but that’s likely to change soon. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil its new offering at an event on March 25, according to several February reports by media outlets including Variety. The event could shed more light on key details that still remain the subject of media speculation, such as what key features the service will offer and how much it’ll cost.

So far, it’s been reported that Apple’s forthcoming product will offer access to both its original content and other SVOD services. Some original content from Apple will reportedly be free and housed in the “TV” app, which is pre-installed on iOS devices like iPhones, while users will also be able to subscribe to other companies like Starz from within the app, according to CNBC. This potential a la carte SVOD element would mirror Amazon’s Prime Video Channels offering, which is becoming a bigger revenue generator and was recently mimicked by Roku.

Offering at least some original content on certain iOS devices for free is a wise move for Apple for several key reasons:

Related

  • Free Apple shows could reach of hundreds of millions of consumers in the U.S. alone. This is because there were 189 million active iPhones in the U.S. alone as of December 2018, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. The addressable market of the TV app is higher when factoring in the iPads, Apple TVs, and other devices that the TV app comes pre-installed on. It’s worth mentioning that Apple and Samsung recently struck a partnership that will bring a new iTunes movies and TV shows app to 2019 Samsung smart TVs in spring 2019, and Apple’s original content may be eventually be accessible on these devices as well.
  • Free accessibility can let Apple reach consumers other streaming services can’t necessarily reach. If Apple does house its original content inside the TV app for free, its shows could be watched by young consumers with an iPhone or iPad that don’t have access to a credit card. Because of this, Apple could reach a segment of young consumers that ask their parents for access to an SVOD service but are denied. This means Apple could sign up subscribers that might have otherwise spent time watching other upcoming SVOD services like Disney+ (set for a late 2019 launch in the U.S.).
  • Apple could eventually upsell consumers that regularly watch its free shows. Down the line, Apple could roll out a paid tier on its streaming service separate from the core original shows that it initially made available for free. This wouldn’t be completely out of left field from Apple, either — Apple is looking for franchises that could eventually serve as hooks to lure subscribers to a “Netflix-like” subscription service, according to CNBC. And there’s data to suggest that some consumers would bite on this type of offering. Eighteen percent of U.S.respondents expressed “some interest” in subscribing to an Apple video streaming service, according to an early 2019 survey by RW Baird.

Growing paid subscriber count by upselling free users could help Apple carve out its own lane in the video streaming market that’s already led by incumbents Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu. And as the streaming video market becomes more crowded, it’ll likely become increasingly common for newer SVOD services to fight for eyeballs by making certain content accessible for free. NBCUniversal is expected to launch a streaming service next year that will be free to pay-TV subs of Comcast and Sky, for example.

Technically, neither NBCU nor Apple will be offering “free” content in the truest sense of the word if consumers have to pay for their devices to gain access to that content. But these companies are poised to making even more money off their audience by taking this important first step.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Digital

  • virtual reality

    Valve Lays Off Parts of VR Team, Denies Change in Direction

    Video game publisher and distributor Valve has laid off some of the staffers working on its VR initiatives, the company confirmed Thursday. However, a spokesperson said that this doesn’t mean Valve is exiting VR, sending Variety the following statement: “Last month, 13 full-time employees were let go and a portion of our contractor agreements were terminated. [...]

  • anamon Studios Lets Eat

    Nimble Studio's New Pipeline Helps Take Animation to the Cloud

    Cloud-based collaboration has transformed the world of digital content, and the technology now extends into animation. One company at the forefront of this change, Nimble Studio, aims to provide high-level tools while eliminating high-cost infrastructure, allowing collaboration all over the world among artists who can work from their homes or even at the neighborhood Starbucks.  [...]

  • Ghislain Barrois

    Mediaset Espana Taps Ghislain Barrois, Ana Bustamante for Mediterraneo

    MADRID —  Top-rating Spanish broadcast network Mediaset Espana has tapped Ghislain Barrois, CEO of its highly successful film production arm Telecinco Cinema, to head up Mediterraneo, ME’s newly integrated sales-production operation. Ana Bustamante will serve as its managing director. Silvia Cotino will direct its sales and business development. Barrios will remain director of sales and [...]

  • Netflix - Kelly Bennett

    Netflix Marketing Chief Kelly Bennett Is Stepping Down (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kelly Bennett is leaving as Netflix’s chief marketing officer after more than six years leading the streaming giant’s branding and advertising teams during a period of massive growth. Bennett, 46, said in an interview that it’s the “ideal time for me to leave.” He said the decision was his personal choice and that CEO Reed [...]

  • Critical Role- The Legend of Vox

    Critical Role's 'Vox Machina' D&D Animation Project Breaks Kickstarter Record

    Critical Role’s ardent fans have broken the Kickstarter record for the most-funded TV or film project ever, pledging over $5.79 million — in under four days — for the production of what has morphed into an animated series about a band of Dungeons & Dragons adventurers. And the campaign is set to run for another [...]

  • Dev Patel stars as “Arjun” in

    Sued Over ‘Hotel Mumbai,’ Netflix Drops Plans for India Screening (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix, Arclight Films International and four other companies are being sued by South Asian regional distributor Plus Holdings over rights to Anthony Maras film “Hotel Mumbai.” Netflix has now shelved its plans to screen the movie in India, where the movie is set, and other parts of South Asia. Dubai-based Plus Holdings claims that it [...]

  • apple brooklyn october 2018 event

    Free Content Could Be Key for Apple Streaming Strategy

    Apple has yet to give a glimpse of its upcoming video streaming service, but that’s likely to change soon. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil its new offering at an event on March 25, according to several February reports by media outlets including Variety. The event could shed more light on key details [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad