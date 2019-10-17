×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Zuckerberg Defends Facebook’s Approach to Free Speech, Says Politicians Will Be Allowed to Lie

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mark Zuckerberg
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg went to Georgetown University Thursday to explain his views on freedom of expression, and how it influenced Facebook’s policies around dealing with controversial subjects, including political ads that include outright lies. “I’ve focused on building services to do two things: give people voice, and bring people together,” Zuckerberg said.

In his speech, the Facebook chief executive referenced Frederick Douglass, the history of free speech in the U.S., the Black Lives Matter movement, and more recent movements for free expression in North Africa. He contrasted these movements with calls to regulate or restrict speech.

“Some people believe giving more people a voice is driving division rather than bringing us together,” Zuckerberg said. “I think that’s dangerous.”

Zuckerberg’s remarks came at a time of increased focus on how companies like Facebook deal with issues of free speech and content moderation. Conservatives have long criticized social media companies for allegedly silencing their voices, while more progressive voices have suggested that these companies don’t do enough to stem the distribution of disinformation and hate speech.

In his remarks, Zuckerberg tried to position Facebook as a company that tried to embrace a middle ground. A company that erred on the side of free speech, while protecting its users from some of its more extreme examples, including pornography and content supporting terrorism.

“So once we’re taking this content down, the question is: where do you draw the line,” he asked. Zuckerberg went on to acknowledge that offering people a podium for free expression would inevitably lead to abuse. “When you’re serving billions of people, even if a very small percent cause harm, that can still be a lot of harm,” he said, adding that Facebook had been investing a lot into minimizing the spread of harmful and false information.

However, Zuckerberg also argued that Facebook ultimately shouldn’t decide the accuracy of information in a political discourse. Facebook has been facing criticism in recent weeks over allowing ads from President Trump’s reelection campaign that had been rejected by news networks as untrue.

“I know many people disagree, but, in general, I don’t think it’s right for a private company to censor politicians or the news in a democracy,” he said on Thursday. “I don’t think most people want to live in a world where you can only post things that tech companies judge to be 100% true.”

Zuckerberg went on to argue that free speech was increasingly under attack from governments around the world. He cited China as one example saying that Facebook wasn’t doing business in the country because it didn’t want to subject itself to Chinese censorship requirements. Zuckerberg  contrasted Facebook’s stance with that of Bytedance, the Chinese owner of TikTiok, which has been censoring videos about the civil unrest in Hong Kong even outside of China.

Developing.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Mark Zuckerberg

    Zuckerberg Defends Facebook's Approach to Free Speech, Says Politicians Will Be Allowed to Lie

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg went to Georgetown University Thursday to explain his views on freedom of expression, and how it influenced Facebook’s policies around dealing with controversial subjects, including political ads that include outright lies. “I’ve focused on building services to do two things: give people voice, and bring people together,” Zuckerberg said. In his [...]

  • Kids' Programming Will Be a Battleground

    Why Kids' Programming Will Be a Major Battleground in the Streaming Wars

    When “Moana” left Netflix on Dec. 20, parents of little kids let out a collective wail of despair on Twitter and Facebook parenting groups everywhere. The phrase “ruined Christmas” was pointedly used in the streamer’s direction — sometimes facetiously, sometimes with the reflected ire of a preschooler who had awakened one morning to find her [...]

  • Nvidia Shield leak

    Nvidia Shield 2019 Model Leaks on Amazon

    The latest version of Nvidia’s Android TV streamer has found its way onto Amazon.com ahead of an official announcement. The new device features a more powerful processor as well as a new remote control. Nvidia didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The latest Nvidia Shield is being powered by a Tegra X1+ processor, [...]

  • Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

    'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order': Respawn CEO on Telling the Story Behind 'Becoming a Jedi'

    When it comes to media properties, it doesn’t get much bigger than “Star Wars.” That sentiment certainly isn’t lost on Vince Zampella, CEO of Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.” The title, which follows Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis (voiced by Cameron Monaghan) after the events of “Episode III — Revenge of [...]

  • Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

    'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order': What to Expect From EA and Respawn's Latest

    There’s a lot riding on “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.” The upcoming title from EA and Respawn is the first major single-player “Star Wars” video game since 2008’s “The Force Unleashed,” and is one of the most anticipated games of 2019. After years of multiplayer adventures, could “Fallen Order” be the title that brings the [...]

  • Katie Couric Olympics

    Katie Couric Plots 'SeeHer Stories' for People Magazine

    Katie Couric’s next assignment: Creating digital videos for People. Couric’s media company, Katie Couric Media is teaming with the Meredith-owned magazine to produce the weekly digital video series “#SeeHer Story,” that will feature short vignettes of female trailblazers and rulebreakers. The series is meant to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which prohibits [...]

  • Wonderscope Willowcrest Manor

    Within Adds 'Willowcrest Manor' Ghost Story to Its Wonderscope AR App (EXCLUSIVE)

    Los Angeles-based immersive media startup Within added another augmented reality (AR) story to its children’s storytelling app Wonderscope Thursday: “Willowcrest Manor” gives kids a chance to become a ghost, haunt a house, and scare intruders away from hidden treasure. Wonderscope, which is available for most recent-generation iPads and iPhones, lets children explore animated stories in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad