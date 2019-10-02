×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube Will Now Let You Auto-Delete Viewing and Search History

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
YouTube logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

YouTube is letting users set their accounts to automatically clear the list of videos they’ve watched and search for after preset time periods, as part of several new privacy and security features Google has launched.

YouTube users have been able to clear their history manually, but with the new controls they can set that data to automatically delete after either three or 18 months. The feature follows Google’s May rollout of the ability for users to automatically delete Location History and Web & App Activity (which includes things users have searched for and browsed). The new controls are accessible via myactivity.google.com.

In addition, users can disable YouTube history by “pausing” it. YouTube says doing this “may limit or disable more personalized experiences across Google services”; for example, users will not see recommendations for videos or creators based on videos they have watched or searched for. Of course, Google would prefer that people not disable or delete YouTube history — because that inhibits its ability to serve targeted ads.

“As technology evolves, so do people’s expectations for security and privacy,” Eric Miraglia, director of product management in Google’s Privacy and Data Protection Office, wrote in a blog post. “We look forward to building protections that aim to exceed those expectations, and will continue sharing regular updates about this work.”

Other new Google privacy and security features include “incognito mode” for Google Maps, which means locations users search for will no longer be stored by the internet company. Google launched incognito mode for the Chrome browser in 2008 and added it to YouTube earlier this year.

Google Assistant also is getting new privacy features. Those include the ability to delete Assistant activity from your Google Account by issuing voice commands like “Hey Google, delete the last thing I said to you” or “Hey Google, delete everything I said to you last week.” (If you’re deleting more than one week’s worth of data, you must access the Google account settings web page.) Google is rolling that out in English next week and in all other languages next month.

Google also has launched Password Checkup, a new feature that with a single click tells you if any of your passwords are considered weak or whether you’ve reused them across multiple sites. It also will alert users if Google has discovered any passwords have been compromised (e.g., via a third-party data breach).

Here’s what the new YouTube history-deletion controls look like:

More Digital

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Will Now Let You Auto-Delete Viewing and Search History

    YouTube is letting users set their accounts to automatically clear the list of videos they’ve watched and search for after preset time periods, as part of several new privacy and security features Google has launched. YouTube users have been able to clear their history manually, but with the new controls they can set that data [...]

  • Jada Pinkett Smith (L) and Will

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Media Inks Production Deal With Topgolf Studios

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s recently launched digital content studio is hitting the driving range. The couple’s Westbrook Media is teaming up with Topgolf Studios, a unit of golf-venue chain Topgolf Entertainment Group, to produce original entertainment projects. Productions under the pact will be designed to “further engage and grow Topgolf communities around the [...]

  • Adam Mosseri

    Instagram Chief Backs Up Mark Zuckerberg's Leaked Comments About Facebook Fighting Government Breakup

    Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri unsurprisingly seconded his boss’ internal comments to Facebook staff that a government breakup of the tech colossus wouldn’t help fix issues plaguing social platforms like election interference and the proliferation of hate speech. Mosseri, in an appearance Wednesday on NBC News’ “Today,” addressed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s recent remarks to employees [...]

  • Twitter

    Twitter Hit by Outages Around the World

    UPDATED: Twitter and Tweetdeck have suffered outages affecting users in various parts of the world. Twitter’s official support account tweeted that it had been experiencing problems at about 6 a.m. Wednesday, U.K. time (10 p.m. Tuesday in Los Angeles). “You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs,” it said. “We’re currently working [...]

  • Dreamworks Abominable

    ‘Abominable’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, DreamWorks Animation claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Abominable.” Ads placed for the kids’ fantasy film had an estimated media value of $6.87 million through Sunday [...]

  • NATO logo National Association of Theatre

    Movie Theater Owners Take the Lead in Digital Cinema Requirements

    Movie theater owners are taking the lead in setting requirements for new digital cinema technology. The National Association of Theatre Owners said Tuesday that its executive board approved a resolution that spells out how digital cinema technology will be evaluated. NATO promised that its technology committee will initiate and conduct an open process to understand [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad