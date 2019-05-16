×
YouTube VR App Coming to Oculus Quest

Janko Roettgers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Facebook

YouTube is bringing its virtual reality (VR) app to Facebook’s Oculus Quest headset. The Google-owned video service announced Thursday that its VR app would be available on the Quest when the headset launches later this month.

YouTube VR is already available on the Oculus Go and Rift, Samsung Gear VR, Playstation VR and HTC Vive headsets, as well as Google’s own Daydream mobile VR platform. The app first launched in late 2016, and now offers access to more than 1 million VR videos and experiences, according to YouTube.

These include not only 360-degree videos, but also clips in YouTube’s VR180 video format, and immersive stories like the ones produced by Google’s recently-shuttered Spotlight Stories studio.

Facebook’s Oculus Quest headset is scheduled to launch on May 21, and the company has already announced an impressive line-up of launch titles, including “Beat Saber,” “Dance Central VR,” “Angry Birds VR,” “Dead and Buried 2,” “Fruit Ninja VR,” “Superhot VR” and Google’s “Tilt Brush.”

 

