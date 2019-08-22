YouTube TV Adds Subscription Options for AMC Networks’ Acorn TV, UMC

Google’s YouTube TV now offers two more add-on channels to subscribers, under an expanded pact with AMC Networks: British TV service Acorn TV and UMC (Urban Movie Channel), which features a selection of black TV and film titles.

Acorn TV’s add-on channel is now available via YouTube TV for $6 per month and UMC is $5 monthly, the same pricing as through other platforms. They join a trio of AMC Networks services already available through YouTube TV: AMC Premiere ($5 monthly), Shudder ($6 monthly) and Sundance Now ($7 monthly).

The base YouTube TV package, which costs $49.99 per month, offers more than 70 channels including most local TV stations in all U.S. markets.

Other add-on channels available via YouTube TV — with HBO the notable exception — are Showtime ($7 monthly); Starz ($9 monthly); Epix ($6 monthly); CuriosityStream ($3 monthly); Fox Soccer Plus ($15 monthly); and NBA League Pass ($40 monthly).

Programming current available on Acorn TV’s YouTube TV channel includes: “Manhunt,” a hit ITV drama starring Martin Clunes (“Doc Martin”) as a former police detective who pursues a serial killer; “Line of Duty,” BBC One’s top-rated cop thriller; “Agatha Raisin,” starring Ashley Jensen as an amateur sleuth in adaptations of MC Beaton’s best-selling novels; and long-running series “Doc Martin” starring Clunes as a tactless, self-centered, and uptight doctor in a small village.

UMC’s channel includes: “A House Divided,” an original drama series starring Demetria McKinney, Lawrence Hilton Jacobs, Paula Jai Parker and Brad James; “Beyond the Pole,” UMC’s first original reality series that follows six of exotic dancers from Atlanta on their journeys out of the strip-club world; “Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy,” which will return for its second season later this fall; and TV shows including OWN’s “Black Love” and WeTV’s “Growing Up Hip Hop,” and UPN’s “All of Us.”

Last year, AMC Networks acquired majority control of Robert Johnson’s RLJ Entertainment, a content distribution company that operates Acorn TV and UMC.

Pictured above: Martin Clunes in “Manhunt”