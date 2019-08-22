×

YouTube TV Adds Subscription Options for AMC Networks’ Acorn TV, UMC

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: DRG

Google’s YouTube TV now offers two more add-on channels to subscribers, under an expanded pact with AMC Networks: British TV service Acorn TV and UMC (Urban Movie Channel), which features a selection of black TV and film titles.

Acorn TV’s add-on channel is now available via YouTube TV for $6 per month and UMC is $5 monthly, the same pricing as through other platforms. They join a trio of AMC Networks services already available through YouTube TV: AMC Premiere ($5 monthly), Shudder ($6 monthly) and Sundance Now ($7 monthly).

The base YouTube TV package, which costs $49.99 per month, offers more than 70 channels including most local TV stations in all U.S. markets.

Other add-on channels available via YouTube TV — with HBO the notable exception — are Showtime ($7 monthly); Starz ($9 monthly); Epix ($6 monthly); CuriosityStream ($3 monthly); Fox Soccer Plus ($15 monthly); and NBA League Pass ($40 monthly).

Related

Programming current available on Acorn TV’s YouTube TV channel includes: “Manhunt,” a hit ITV drama starring Martin Clunes (“Doc Martin”) as a former police detective who pursues a serial killer; “Line of Duty,” BBC One’s top-rated cop thriller; “Agatha Raisin,” starring Ashley Jensen as an amateur sleuth in adaptations of MC Beaton’s best-selling novels; and long-running series “Doc Martin” starring Clunes as a tactless, self-centered, and uptight doctor in a small village.

UMC’s channel includes: “A House Divided,” an original drama series starring Demetria McKinney, Lawrence Hilton Jacobs, Paula Jai Parker and Brad James; “Beyond the Pole,” UMC’s first original reality series that follows six of exotic dancers from Atlanta on their journeys out of the strip-club world; “Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy,” which will return for its second season later this fall; and TV shows including OWN’s “Black Love” and WeTV’s “Growing Up Hip Hop,” and UPN’s “All of Us.”

Last year, AMC Networks acquired majority control of Robert Johnson’s RLJ Entertainment, a content distribution company that operates Acorn TV and UMC.

Pictured above: Martin Clunes in “Manhunt”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • The L Word

    'The L Word: Generation Q' Teaser Unites Original Cast, New Characters

    Showtime has released the first look at the next generation of “The L Word” and its new cast including Rosanny Zayas, Jacqueline Toboni, Sepideh Moafi, Arienne Mandi, and Micah Lee. Along with some of the original cast, including Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, and Katherine Moennig, the series sequel picks up where its creator Ilene Chaiken [...]

  • ACCESS HOLLYWOOD -- Season: 24 --

    'Access Hollywood' Franchise Adds New Half-Hour Show

    After a spate of recent layoffs and the departure of host Natalie Morales, “Access Hollywood” is extending its brand with a new half-hour series. “All Access,” premiering Sept. 9, will take an in-depth look into the national headlines and look to uncover the real-life drama occurring in everyday places, exploring a blend of true crime [...]

  • YouTube TV Adds Subscription Options for

    YouTube TV Adds Subscription Options for AMC Networks' Acorn TV, UMC

    Google’s YouTube TV now offers two more add-on channels to subscribers, under an expanded pact with AMC Networks: British TV service Acorn TV and UMC (Urban Movie Channel), which features a selection of black TV and film titles. Acorn TV’s add-on channel is now available via YouTube TV for $6 per month and UMC is [...]

  • Haunting of Hill House

    'Haunting of Hill House' Writers Making Horror Series 'Red Rose' for BBC

    The BBC is teaming with Michael and Paul Clarkson, the twin brother writers behind the second season of Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House,” for a new horror thriller, the U.K. pubcaster announced Thursday at the Edinburgh TV Festival. “Red Rose” is being produced for the BBC’s U.K. youth-skewing online platform BBC Three. The [...]

  • Lance Reddick Angel Has Fallen

    Lance Reddick on His 'Angel Has Fallen' Role and Yale Acting Classmate Paul Giamatti

    Lance Reddick, known for tough-cop roles on such shows as “The Wire” and “Fringe” — and as a city councilman who used to be a tough cop in “Bosch” — will play the director of the Secret Service in “Angel Has Fallen,” the third installment of the “Olympus Has Fallen” series, coming to theaters Aug. 23. [...]

  • ‘Cowboy Bebop’: Elena Satine Joins Netflix

    ‘Cowboy Bebop’: Elena Satine Joins Netflix Live-Action Series

    The “Cowboy Bebop” live-action series at Netflix is adding another player to its cast. Elena Satine, whose previous TV credits include ABC’s “Revenge” and Starz’ “Magic City,” has joined previously announced cast members John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, and Alex Hassell. Satine’s will play Julia who is described as “a sultry beauty with a voice [...]

  • Mary J. Blige

    Mary J. Blige to Produce Drug Queenpin Drama in Development at USA Network

    Mary J. Blige is attached to executive produce a drama series in development at USA Network, Variety has learned. The project is titled “Philly Reign.” Inspired by the life of Thelma Wright. From suburban housewife to drug queenpin in under five years, the death of Wright’s husband left her two choices: let her family starve or [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad