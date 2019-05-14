×
Google to Add Shopping Features to YouTube

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

YouTube office
CREDIT: Jenny Tobien/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

In an attempt to boost ad spending and commerce across its services, Google is getting ready to add new shopping features to YouTube. Later this year, brands will be able to bring shoppable ads to the video service. YouTube is also planning to give shopping recommendations related to YouTube videos, and share some of the affiliate fees with YouTube creators.

The company announced the these plans at a Marketing event in San Francisco Tuesday, where it also launched shoppable ads for a number of other services, including Discover, the curated newsfeed previously known as Google Now. Google Shopping, the company’s primary e-commerce offering, also received a face lift.

Showcase Shopping Ads, which are basically visual ads that highlight shoppable products, are arriving on Discover and Google Images effective immediately, and will come to YouTube soon, according to a company blog post.

Details around YouTube’s plans to bring shopping directly to videos from creators are a bit more murky, with YouTube promising to share additional details in the coming months. However, Bloomberg reported Tuesday that YouTube was planning to share some affiliate revenue with creators whose videos are being used to sell products.

YouTube isn’t the first service to enlist creators in selling products to their fans. Facebook announced at its f8 developer conference last month that it would let Instagram influencers sell products featured in their photos directly to their audience. Instagram’s shoppable posts launched as part of a closed beta test with a few dozen creators, including Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

  • Luke Kallis - Snap

    Snap Promotes Luke Kallis to VP of U.S. Enterprise Sales as Part of Ad Group Reorg

    Snap, as part of restructuring of its ad-sales group, upped Luke Kallis from head of West Coast sales to VP, U.S. enterprise business solutions. His new appointment comes under the Snapchat parent company’s reorganization of its U.S. advertising team under chief business officer Jeremi Gorman from a regional structure to one oriented on business categories. [...]

  • TodayTix - Brian Fenty

    TodayTix Banks $73 Million to Boost Theater and Arts Ticketing App

    TodayTix, a Broadway-born mobile ticketing start-up, is looking to expand into a bigger global media and transaction enterprise with a capital infusion of $73 million led by private-equity firm Great Hill Partners. The investment brings TodayTix’s total capital raised to over $100 million, according to CEO and co-founder Brian Fenty. Part of the new funding [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • Trump CNN

    White House Asks Users to Report Alleged Social Media Censorship

    Doubling down on the idea that conservative views are being censored on social media, the White House launched a web form Wednesday afternoon that asks users to report any actions taken against them on platforms like Facebook and Twitter because of their political views. “Social media platforms should advance freedom of speech,” the White House [...]

  • Hulu Live TV Package

    Hulu Insiders Upbeat After Disney Takes the Reins

    Nearly all of Hulu’s 2,000-plus employees learned about Disney’s deal to take full control of their company on Tuesday the same time the rest of the world did — when the Mouse House and Comcast announced details of their agreement around 9 a.m. ET. Shortly after the official announcement, Hulu CEO Randy Freer sent an [...]

  • Fire TV Now Has 34 Million

    Amazon Touts 34 Million Fire TV Users, Topping Roku

    Amazon’s Fire TV platform has more active users than Roku’s smart TV platform, the e-commerce giant claimed Wednesday. Across all of its devices, Fire TV now has 34 million monthly active users, according to Amazon. That’s about 5 million more that Roku, which ended Q1 of 2019 with 29.1 million monthly active accounts. The company [...]

