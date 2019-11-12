×
YouTube Taps Shana Tepper as Head of Entertainment Communications

By
Will Thorne

YouTube has tapped Shana Tepper as its head of entertainment communications.

In her new role, Tepper will lead all press and communications strategies for YouTube Originals series and specials focused on personalities, artists and learning.

Tepper joins YouTube from Viacom, where she most recently served as vice president of communications for Comedy Central and Paramount Network (she worked there for over a decade when the network was still known as Spike). She will remain based in Los Angeles and work closely with Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube.

“Having masterfully elevated the profile for several networks and smash series, Shana’s arrival at YouTube is key as we focus on creating a hit slate of global series and specials,” said Daniels.

News of Tepper’s appointment follows the recent announcement that all new YouTube Originals will have free windows for viewing with ads. Overall, total views for YouTube’s slate has grown more than 40% compared to last year, according to the Google-owned platform.

Prior to working at Viacom, Tepper enjoyed a brief stint as a publicist at NBC News.

  

