×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube Officially Bans Life-Threatening Pranks and Stunts, Like ‘Bird Box’ and Tide Pod Challenges

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bird Box
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

YouTube has long had a policy banning harmful and dangerous content. But now it has explicitly told users that prank or challenge videos that could lead to death or serious physical injury are off-limits.

On Tuesday, the video platform issued an update explaining that the prohibition applies to challenges like the Tide Pod challenge, in which people have eaten the detergent, or the so-called “fire challenge,” in which someone is shown setting themselves aflame. The revised policy also comes after the #BirdBoxChallenge went viral, in which people emulate the characters in Netflix’s original movie “Bird Box” by performing tasks while wearing a blindfold — a trend that police said resulted in a Utah teenager crashing her car while blindfolded last week.

“Challenges that present an apparent risk of death are not allowed on YouTube,” the Google-owned video service says in an update to its guidelines on “harmful or dangerous content.” That ban extends to pranks that “lead victims to believe they are in physical danger or that can cause real physical harm,” like a home-invasion prank or one simulating a drive-by shooting.

Related

In addition, YouTube specifically said content featuring a child participating in dangerous challenges “that pose an imminent risk of injury or bodily harm” as well as pranks that “may cause emotional distress to children” are not allowed.

Earlier this month, Netflix issued a warning about people engaging in the “Bird Box” challenge. “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” Netflix wrote in a Jan. 2 tweet. “We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl” — the two children in Sandra Bullock’s care — “have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

YouTube said violations of the ban on dangerous pranks and challenges will result in a “community strike” against a channel; accounts that receive three strikes in 90 days will be terminated under the policy. Over the next two months, challenges and pranks that violate YouTube’s community guidelines will be removed but the channel will not receive a strike. YouTube also said content posted prior to the policy update may be removed but channel owners will not receive a strike.

In issuing the updated guidance, YouTube noted that many challenges and pranks are perfectly OK, citing Jimmy Kimmel’s “Terrible Christmas Presents” prank or the water-bottle-flip challenge.

Also Tuesday, YouTube issued updates on two other guidelines, violations of which will result in strikes. First, custom thumbnail images must follow its overall community guidelines — which means that a thumbnail image that “egregiously violates policies,” such as with porn or graphic violence, is prohibited. Second, YouTube said external sites linked to from videos also must follow community guidelines, so links to sites with porn, malware or spam are likewise verboten.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More Digital

  • Microsoft

    Microsoft Hints at Mixed Reality Update for Mobile World Congress

    Microsoft may give us an update on its Mixed Reality ambitions at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month: The company sent out invites for a press conference Wednesday that list Alex Kipman, who leads its augmented and virtual reality efforts, among the speakers. Kipman will speak together with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and corporate vice [...]

  • Sinclair Enters Streaming Arena With Local

    Sinclair Enters Streaming Arena With Entertainment Bundle and Local Channels

    Sinclair Broadcast Group is diving into the increasingly crowded streaming platform arena with the launch today of Stirr, a free OTT entertainment bundle offering local news and general entertainment, sports and lifestyle channels. Sinclair aims to leverage the near-national reach of its sprawling station group with its strong local presence in markets across the country [...]

  • variety digital innovators

    Variety's Digital Innovators 2019: The Trailblazers Pushing Media Boundaries

    A decade ago, when the streaming-video revolution was in its infancy, the internet was more complementary than disruptive to Hollywood. Those days are gone. New platforms have risen up as Silicon Valley players have bulldozed onto the scene, and the media biz is rebuilding the ways it reaches audiences. With the inaugural Variety Digital Innovators [...]

  • MODEL RELEASED Hand holding iPhone with

    Netflix Q4 Preview: Price Hike Signals Strong Year-End Quarter

    Netflix is feeling its oats with a price hike across all streaming plans: Coming just two days before it reports fourth-quarter 2018 results, the timing of the fee increases may indicate the company will report a big beat on Q4 expectations. The streamer is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, Jan. 17, after market close. [...]

  • IMDb UnMade - Rainn Wilson, Nick

    Amazon's IMDb Launches Original Series 'UnMade' About Comedians' Rejected Hollywood Pitches

    IMDb, the Amazon-owned entertainment database, has premiered its latest original show: “UnMade,” featuring Rainn Wilson, Nick Cannon, Kristen Schaal, Reggie Watts and other comedians discussing early pet projects that were never produced, until now — sort of. In each episode, one of the guest comedians recounts a project they created and pitched back when they were [...]

  • apple music

    Verizon Bundles Apple Music With Top-Tier Unlimited Wireless Plans for No Extra Charge

    Verizon has expanded its ties to Apple — offering wireless subscribers on its two most expensive unlimited plans access to the Apple Music for no extra charge. Starting Jan. 17, Apple Music will be included in Verizon’s Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans, the telco announced Tuesday. For Apple, the bundling agreement promises to augment [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad