YouTube Names Kurt Patat Global Head of Consumer and Entertainment Communications

By
Variety Staff

Kurt Patat has been named YouTube’s Global Head of Consumer and Entertainment Communications, the company announced today, overseeing consumer, music, creator and YouTube Originals communications teams.

According to the announcement, he will direct all communications strategies and campaigns to drive YouTube’s 1.9 billion users to the brand’s premium and ad-supported entertainment content, including original series, events and movies, as well as YouTube Music. In addition, he works closely with YouTube’s partnership and entertainment team to identify and publicize key partnerships with YouTube creators and celebrities.

He will be based in Los Angeles and report directly to Chris Dale, YouTube’s Global Head of Communications and Public Affairs.

Before joining YouTube, Patat held several senior level positions at Viacom. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Communications for Paramount Network and CMT, a dual role in which he led corporate communications, media relations, internal communications, and oversaw publicity teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville for series and music specials including “Nashville,” “Yellowstone” and the annual “CMT Music Awards.” Previously, he served as Vice President at MTV and Logo where he directed brand and series publicity campaigns for some of their biggest series and music events, including “MTV Video Music Awards,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and “Unplugged,” as well as all digital/social initiatives.  Before joining Viacom, he led consumer media relations for AOL.

