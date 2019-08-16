×

YouTube Will Stop Letting Copyright Holders Seize Revenue via Manual Claims on Very Short Music Clips

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
YouTube logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

YouTube is pushing back against overzealous copyright policing by music companies.

Starting in mid-September, the video giant will forbid copyright holders from making manual claims to commandeer revenue generated by YouTube videos that include very short music clips (e.g., five seconds of a song) or “unintentional” music (like music from passing cars).

“One concerning trend we’ve seen is aggressive manual claiming of very short music clips used in monetized videos,” YouTube said in a blog post announcing the change Thursday. “These claims can feel particularly unfair, as they transfer all revenue from the creator to the claimant, regardless of the amount of music claimed.”

Once YouTube starts enforcing the new policy next month, any copyright owners that repeatedly run afoul of the guidelines will have their manual-claiming privileges suspended, according to YouTube.

However, copyright holders will still have the ability to block or disable monetization for any videos via the manual-claim tool, even those with very brief song clips. YouTube acknowledged that the policy change might result in a short-term increase in the number of blocked videos. But, YouTube said, “we feel this is an important step towards striking the right balance over the long term.”

Related

Meanwhile, the change only affects claims made with YouTube’s Manual Claiming tool, which requires rightsholders to actively review videos. The policy governing copyright claims automatically generated by the Content ID matching system — which represent the vast majority of claims — will remain unchanged.

Last month, YouTube began requiring copyright owners to provide timestamps for all manual claims so that creators know exactly which part of their video is being claimed. It also introduced new editing tools in Creator Studio to use those timestamps to remove any content subject to a copyright claim, which will automatically release the claim and restore monetization.

“As always, the best way to avoid these issues is to not use unlicensed content in your videos, even when it’s unintentional music playing in the background,” YouTube said in the blog post. The site urged creators to use music from “trusted sources,” such as the YouTube Audio Library.

YouTube also pointed out that if creators feel their use of copyrighted material in their video qualifies as fair use, they can use the service’s appeals process to dispute any claims.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Will Stop Letting Copyright Holders Seize Revenue via Manual Claims on Very Short Music Clips

    YouTube is pushing back against overzealous copyright policing by music companies. Starting in mid-September, the video giant will forbid copyright holders from making manual claims to commandeer revenue generated by YouTube videos that include very short music clips (e.g., five seconds of a song) or “unintentional” music (like music from passing cars). “One concerning trend [...]

  • Chelsea Handler memoir book buy online

    Chelsea Handler Bonds With Alexa in iHeartRadio Smart Speaker Promo

    iHeartRadio has teamed up with Amazon to promote Chelsea Handler’s podcast “Life Will Be The Death Of Me.” Beginning this Thursday, users of Amazon’s Echo smart speaker and other devices with Alexa built-in can opt to get their mornings started with Handler cracking jokes and exchanging banter with the smart assistant. Users simply have to [...]

  • Activision Blizzard Appoints CAA Veteran David

    Activision Blizzard Hires CAA Veteran David Messinger as CMO

    Activision Blizzard tapped David Messinger, a former 15-plus-year veteran of CAA, as its first corporate-wide chief marketing officer. Messinger, based in Santa Monica, reports to Coddy Johnson, Activision Blizzard’s president and COO. It’s the first time the video-game company has appointed a CMO who will oversee the global marketing operations across all of Activision Blizzard [...]

  • 'Crime Junkie' Plagiarism Claims: Host Ashley

    'Crime Junkie' Podcast Host Ashley Flowers Responds to Plagiarism Allegations

    Ashley Flowers, creator and host of “Crime Junkie” — currently the No. 1 true-crime podcast — has been accused of using material in her show from multiple sources without credit. In a statement sent to Variety, Flowers said in part, “we recently made the decision to pull down several episodes from our main feed when their [...]

  • Research Firm Screen Engine/ASI Acquires TicktBox

    Screen Engine/ASI Acquires TicktBox, an Entertainment Marketing and Ticketing Startup

    Screen Engine/ASI, a market research firm that specializes in focus-group testing of movies and TV pilots, has acquired ticktBox, which operates a digital marketing and ticketing platform used by movie distributors, exhibitors, and TV networks. Terms of the deal, which closed Aug. 9, weren’t disclosed. With ticktBox, SE/ASI will have one of the largest databases of [...]

  • Plex Is Giving Up on HTPCs

    Plex Introduces New Desktop App, Ends Home Theater PC Support

    Media center app maker Plex introduced a new app for Windows and Mac OS Thursday that comes with some significant changes to its support for desktop PCs. Most notably, Plex is phasing out support for Home Theater PC (HTPC) setups. Plex’s new desptop app also replaces the company’s dedicated Windows Store app, and introduces a [...]

  • Dr. Death - Wondery

    Wondery Launches 'Dr. Death' Podcast in Seven Languages in Markets Worldwide

    Podcast publisher Wondery has produced versions of hit show “Dr. Death” in seven languages — angling to bring the horrifying true story to new global audiences. Wondery is releasing episodes of the show, one of the most highly acclaimed podcasts of 2018, into neutral Spanish, Castilian Spanish, German, French, Mandarin, Portuguese and Korean. The L.A.-based [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad