×

YouTube Changes Music Chart 24-Hour Rankings to Exclude Paid Ad Views

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
YouTube Music
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

As a measure of overnight popularity, the number of views a music video garners on YouTube in its first 24 hours has become a key yardstick for bragging rights for artists and fans.

Now the Google-owned video giant has officially changed its methodology for YouTube Music Charts to no longer count paid advertising views in 24-hour tallies. Going forward, artists’ music debuts will now be ranked based on view counts only from organic plays.

“Our goal is to ensure YouTube remains a place where all artists are accurately recognized and celebrated for achieving success and milestones,” YouTube said in a blog post Friday.

The changes are designed “to provide more transparency to the industry” and align with the policies of official charting companies such as Billboard and Nielsen, YouTube said in the post.

YouTube said the changes will not affect existing 24-hour record debut holders.

The current record holder for YouTube 24-hour views is K-pop group BTS, whose single “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey racked up 74.6 million views in the first 24 hours this April. That’s followed by Taylor Swift’s “Me!” featuring Brendon Urie (65.2 million); Blackpink’s “Kill This Love” (56.7 million); and Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” (55.4 million).

Related

The issue of boosting 24-hour views came to a head this summer, when Indian rapper Badshah’s “Paagal” video apparently eclipsed BTS’s record with 75 million views in the first 24 hours of its July 10 release, according to his label, Sony Music India. But YouTube declined to credit the artist with setting the record, evidently because many of the views were driven by paid ads. Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, the premieres of both Taylor Swift’s “Me!” and Blackpink’s “Kill This Love” were also promoted via ads on YouTube.

Under the new YouTube policy, videos eligible for 24-hour record debuts are those with the highest views from organic sources. Those include direct links to the video, search results, external sites that embed the video, as well as YouTube features like the homepage, “watch next” recommendations and the trending page.

“Staying true to YouTube’s overall mission of giving everyone a voice and showing them the world, we want to celebrate all artist achievements on YouTube as determined by their global fans,” the video platform said in the blog. “It’s the artists and fans that have made YouTube the best and most accurate measure of the world’s listening tastes, and we intend on keeping it that way.”

According to a Rolling Stone report last week, record labels that have bought adds to juice 24-hour view counts on YouTube include Universal Latin and Sony Latin. Music companies have paid $20,000 to $60,000 — and up to $100,000 in “extreme cases” — on ads to boost views in the first 24 hours of release, per the article.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • YouTube Music

    YouTube Changes Music Chart 24-Hour Rankings to Exclude Paid Ad Views

    As a measure of overnight popularity, the number of views a music video garners on YouTube in its first 24 hours has become a key yardstick for bragging rights for artists and fans. Now the Google-owned video giant has officially changed its methodology for YouTube Music Charts to no longer count paid advertising views in [...]

  • Irish startup Volograms

    San Sebastián Film Festival Launches Inaugural Startup Competition

    Five European companies are set to compete at this year’s inaugural San Sebastián Zinemaldia Startup Challenge, dedicated to recognizing entrepreneurs and new or emerging startups in the audiovisual industries. After pitching on Sept. 22, one of the five will scoop prizes of €10,000 ($11,200) cash, a year’s free access to an incubation space within the [...]

  • academy software foundation logo

    Microsoft, Apple Join Hollywood Open Source Coalition

    Microsoft and Apple have both joined the Academy Software Foundation, a group designed to promote the use of open source in Hollywood. Both companies joined the foundation at the premier membership level, which helps it to surpass $1 million in annual funding. “Filmmakers everywhere use Apple products,” said Academy Software Foundation executive director David Morin [...]

  • A Gate is Seen at the

    Walt Disney Studios Teams Up With Microsoft to Make Movies in the Cloud (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Walt Disney Studios has partnered with Microsoft to move key parts of its movie-making and distribution processes to the cloud. The five-year partnership is being spearheaded by Disney’s StudioLab, an internal innovation incubation lab, and has the ultimate goal of using Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform all the way “from scene to screen,” as the [...]

  • PewDiePie - YouTube

    Top YouTuber PewDiePie Withdraws $50,000 Pledge to Anti-Defamation League, Calls It a 'Mistake'

    PewDiePie, the most-followed individual creator on YouTube, has waded into a new controversy. A day after the Swedish-born YouTuber — whose name is Felix Kjellberg — announced that he would be donating $50,000 to the Anti-Defamation League anti-hate group, he backtracked and said his initial decision was a “mistake” and that the contribution didn’t “feel [...]

  • Game Awards OrchestraThe Game Awards, Show,

    The Game Awards 2019 Sets December Date, Will Live-Stream Across 45 Platforms

    The Game Awards 2019, the fifth annual video game industry kudosfest, will be held Dec. 12 in Los Angeles and will be live-streamed for free again on more than 45 different platforms worldwide. The Game Awards is an annual celebration of video games and the people who make them, created and executive produced by Geoff [...]

  • Rooster Teeth

    WarnerMedia's Rooster Teeth Cuts 13% of Staff, Laying Off About 50

    Rooster Teeth, for the first time in its 16-year history, has made a broad cutback in its workforce — laying off 13% of its employees, or about 50 staffers. The layoffs at Rooster Teeth, the sci-fi, gaming and fandom division of WarnerMedia’s Otter Media, were confirmed by the company Thursday. Rooster Teeth co-founder and CEO [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad