×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube Renews Kevin Hart Comedy Series, Sets Maluma and Paris Hilton Documentaries, Lollapalooza Live-Streaming Deal

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin-Hart-What-the-Fit
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lionsgate

YouTube’s originals slate is now focused on three areas — music, learning and personality-driven programming — coming after it recently canceled a bunch of scripted shows.

It’s still in the scripted game, announcing the renewal of “Cobra Kai” for season 3, but much of its output from here on out will be content featuring celebrities and YouTube stars, as well as live entertainment events. At the YouTube Brandcast ad event Thursday at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, the video platform announced new projects centered on the new programming lens.

Those included a renewal of Kevin Hart’s unscripted comedy “What the Fit” for season 3; a new show hosted by multi-Grammy-winner Alicia Keys called “Unwind”; documentaries about Latin music star Maluma and Paris Hilton; a deal to live-stream Lollapalooza this summer; YouTube’s first interactive series, featuring gamer and influencer Markiplier; a slate of non-fiction learning series; and a “top-secret project” with singer Justin Bieber.

Related

YouTube also announced details around its promise to make all of its original series and specials available for free, ad-supported viewing — whereas many of its originals have been behind the YouTube Premium paywall.

Here’s a rundown of the YouTube’s upcoming programming:

  • Kevin Hart: What the Fit” Season 3 (premiering next year): In the unscripted comedy, Hart merges ridiculous workouts with hilarious special guest celebrity appearances. Past episodes have featured Conan O’Brien, Jennifer Garner, Rebel Wilson and Liza Koshy. The first two seasons of “What the Fit” have driven over 275 million total views across all the episodes and related content to date. The free-to-watch series runs on Hart’s LOL Network on YouTube. It’s executive produced by Hart, Matt Kunitz, David Shumsky, Rebecca Shumsky Quinn, Mark Harris and Jeff Clanagan in association with Lionsgate.
  • Maluma: Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Sere” (premiering June 5): Directed by Jessy Terrero, the 90-minute feature documentary follows Maluma by tracing his humble origins in Colombia and evolution to selling out stadiums worldwide. Featuring exclusive, revealing, interviews with family, friends and Maluma himself. (Watch a teaser trailer for the documentary below or at this link.)
  • Expanded Lollapalooza Coverage: Following its record-setting 2019 Coachella live-stream, YouTube is expanding its 2019 live music festival lineup to include coverage of Lollapalooza this summer (set for Chicago from Aug. 1-4). In addition to the curated live stream over the four-day festival, for the first time ever, fans will get additional custom content giving unique access to the festivals’ artists.
  • “A Heist With Markiplier” (fall 2019): Mark Fischbach of YouTube channel MarkiplierGame will debut YouTube original’s first interactive special, which will let viewers control his life-or-death decisions in a genre-bending museum heist. The show will begin production in late spring, in partnership with Otter Media’s Rooster Teeth. It’s a follow-up to Fischbach’s interactive project “A Date With Markiplier.”
  • Paris Hilton documentary (premiering 2020): Film promising to uncover the “unfiltered side” of the celebrity and her famous family. Paris will speaks publicly for the first time about “the heartbreaking moments in her life that forged who she is today,” according to YouTube. Directed by Alexandra Dean and produced by Hilton along with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman via Industrial Media’s Intellectual Property Corporation banner.
  • “Claire” (premiering fall 2019): From Oscar-winning filmmaker Nick Reed, the documentary features Claire Wineland, a YouTube creator who died last September from cystic fibrosis at the age of 21. Claire had spent thousands of hours in hospital rooms pondering the meaning of life and believed our pain “is because most of us don’t know why we are here.”
  • Dude Perfect documentary (premiering 2019): YouTube trick-shot specialists Dude Perfect will step into the world of the five Texas buddies — Coby, Cory, Garrett, Cody, and Tyler — as they embark on their first national tour this summer.

YouTube also has a slate of “learning” series:

  • “BookTube” (premiering summer 2019): Follow-on series to the special with Michelle Obama that drew 1.5 million views. The monthly special will feature prominent authors and personalities discussing their best-selling books with top YouTubers.
  • “Could You Survive the Movies” (premiering October 2019): YouTube creator Jake Roper hosts series blending scientific exploration with narrative storytelling — presenting thought experiments such as what would happen to your body if you actually jumped into a DeLoreon and went back in time a la “Back to the Future.” Produced by Ample Entertainment.
  • “Retro Tech” (Premiering December 2019): As previously announced, the six-episode unscripted series featuring YouTube creator Marques Brownlee will follow him as he unboxes, reviews, and reveals the greatest vintage tech-driven products that defined pop culture. premiere in December. From Vox Media Studios and YouTube.
  • “Show Me the Evidence” (working title): Premiering in fall 2019, the series from Media Studios is a host-driven, large-scale exploration of human curiosities.
  • “The School of Life” (working title): Also set for a fall 2019 premiere, YouTube philosophy channel the School of Life collaborates with a group of diverse YouTube creators to explore some of the greatest philosophical questions of our time in series of standalone films. Creators featured in season one include The Martinez Twins, Hannah Stocking, Luzu, Lady Leshur and Adam Saleh.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Digital

  • Justin Bieber

    Justin Bieber Pacts With YouTube for Project Premiering in 2020

    Justin Bieber is teaming up with YouTube to do… something. The Google-owned video giant teased a partnership with Bieber for what it labeled “a top-secret project premiering next year.” It “promises to be one of the most talked-about YouTube originals ever,” said Robert Kyncl, YouTube’s chief business officer, announcing the deal Thursday at its Brandcast [...]

  • YouTube Will Make 'Cobra Kai,' Other

    YouTube Will Make 'Cobra Kai,' Other Originals Free to Watch Later This Year

    YouTube is officially bringing all of its original series and specials — available for free, with ads — starting this year. It’s shift in strategy for YouTube, which has previously made premium content available only to subscribers of YouTube Premium, which costs $11.99 monthly in the U.S. In some cases, however, YouTube will selectively window [...]

  • tumblr-logo

    Verizon Media Said to Be Looking for Tumblr Buyer

    Verizon Media, the telco’s digital content unit, is looking for a buyer for its blogging platform Tumblr, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The sale comes amid users turning their back on Tumblr, and Verizon struggling to monetize its user-generated content. A Verizon Media spokesperson declined to comment. There is no word on how much [...]

  • Bill Clinton Appreciation on Chelsea Clinton

    Bill and Chelsea Clinton Launch Podcast About Their Foundation

    President Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton are jumping on the podcasting bandwagon. The former U.S. president and his daughter, who is vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, launched a new podcast, “Why Am I Telling You This?” The series will feature conversations with President Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Clinton Foundation staff, partners and special guests — [...]

  • Alex Jones Infowars

    Facebook Bans Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Other Far-Right Figures

    Facebook permanently banned Infowars founder Alex Jones, far-right provocateurs Milo Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer as well as other prominent far-right figures from its platform on Thursday. The bans follow a previous announcement that the company wasn’t going to allow white nationalism and separatism on its platform anymore. Other far-right figures affected by the ban include [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad