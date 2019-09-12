×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube Drops Trailer for Doug Liman’s ‘Impulse’ Season 2 (Watch)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

YouTube released the official trailer for the second season of “Impulse,” the thriller from executive producer Doug Liman, which returns to the service next month — when it will be available to watch for free with ads.

The entire first season of “Impulse” is now to watch free on YouTube, and season 2 will premiere Oct. 16 in front of the paywall with new episodes weekly under the video giant’s new release strategy for originals.

In “Impulse,” Maddie Hasson stars as Henrietta “Henry” Coles, a rebellious 17-year-old girl who has always felt different from her peers and longs to escape from her seemingly quaint small town. During a traumatic event, Henry discovers she has the extraordinary ability to teleport, and her newfound power confirms Henry’s conviction that she really was different from everybody else — but it now makes her the focus of those who want to control her.

In the season 2 trailer (watch above or at this link), Henry struggles to understand her extraordinary ability to teleport. Nikolai (Callum Keith Rennie) makes an effort to control Henry and her power. But is he here to help or hurt Henry — and are those close to her in danger?

Related

“Impulse” stars Hasson, recently cast in James Wan’s upcoming horror film with the working title “Silvercup,” alongside Missi Pyle as Henry’s mother, Cleo Coles. The series is produced by NBCUniversal’s Universal Content Productions, Hypnotic and showrunner and executive producer Lauren LeFranc. Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein serve as executive producers and Vladimir Cvetko and Mairzee Almas serve as co-executive producers.

The first episode of “Impulse” Season 1, released in June 2018, has garnered nearly 55 million views to date. YouTube has made pilots of its original shows free to watch but until now has limited the rest of the episodes to paying subscribers to YouTube Premium ($11.99 monthly) and it hasn’t disclosed viewership numbers.

As of Sept. 24, YouTube is making all new original series and specials available for free with ads. Previously, those were exclusively available via YouTube Premium. Hit YouTube original “Cobra Kai,” based on the “Karate Kid” movie franchise, became available to watch for free to the service’s global audience Aug. 29, followed by season 2 on Sept. 11.

Going forward, YouTube Premium will continue to offer ad-free access to all YouTube originals with all episodes available to them at once to binge (on the free side, episodes will be released weekly). In addition, YouTube Premium subscribers will have exclusive access to director’s cuts and bonus content of originals.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Norah O’Donnell Photoshoot for NIH Magazine.

    CBS News Taps Jay Shaylor to Oversee 'Evening News' Push Into D.C.

    Jay Shaylor will move form working with Wolf Blitzer to helping the venerable “CBS Evening News” storm the nation’s capital. Shaylor, who has been executive producer of CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer” since 2013, has been named executive producer of “CBS Evening News,” and will help guide the program as CBS News moves [...]

  • Fox Business Changes Top Ranks: Lauren

    Fox Business Changes Top Ranks as Lauren Petterson Replaces Brian Jones

    The change of a prominent executive is a big story in the world of business. And so too is it in the world of TV networks that cover the world of business every day. Brian Jones, a longtime Fox News employee who had a hand in the launch of Fox Business Network before he became [...]

  • Sky Studios Launches U.S. Production Services

    Sky Studios Launches U.S. Production Services Hub

    Comcast-owned European pay-TV giant Sky has created The Hive, a U.S.-based production services hub. Based in New York and Knoxville, the unit will work on programming coming out of Sky’s fledgling production arm, Sky Studios, which is setting out to be one of the biggest production outfits in Europe. It will also work with third-parties. [...]

  • Palisades Village

    Hollywood Races for Commercial Real Estate Spaces

    There’s no room in Hollywood. Unprecedented low vacancy rates in the single digits equals a competitive race from soundstages to Class A creative office space from the Valley to the Pacific. “The occupancy around town is at 97%, an all-time record,” says Jones Lang LaSalle’s Carl Muhlstein, an international director with the real estate and [...]

  • David Mandel Sam Richardson

    'The Handmaid's Tale,' 'Veep,' 'When They See Us' Writers Honored at Emmy Nominees Reception

    Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us”), David Mandel (“Veep”) and Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) were among those honored at the Television Academy’s Emmy nominees writers reception on Tuesday night in North Hollywood. There, ceremony hosts, “Escape at Dannemora” star Eric Lange and “Veep’s” Sam Richardson, kept the show moving by tossing in [...]

  • Ken Burns Country Music

    TV Review: Ken Burns' 'Country Music'

    There may be no documentarian who’s ever taken the dictation to “show your work” more seriously than Ken Burns. The omnipresent filmmaker has made his name on deep, dense dives into American culture that provide as much context and archival material as possible without fogging up the overall narrative. It’s an impressive balancing act that [...]

  • Oprah Winfrey

    TV News Roundup: OWN Sets 'Super Soul Sunday' Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, OWN’s Emmy-winning series “Super Soul Sunday” premieres Sept. 15 and Boomerang teases its new animated series “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?” FIRST LOOKS Boomerang has released a sneak-peek of the Sept. 12 season premiere of “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?,” featuring Kenan Thompson. The animated series follows Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad