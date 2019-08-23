×

YouTube Yanks 210 Channels for Spreading Propaganda Against Hong Kong Protests

By and
YouTube logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

Google said it disabled a group of 210 channels on YouTube that were acting in a coordinated “influence campaign” directed against the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Google announced the action Thursday, three days after Facebook and Twitter said they had removed accounts identified as linked to China-backed disinformation campaigns on their platforms aiming to discredit Hong Kong protesters.

While Google did not identify the YouTube channels it pulled down, the company said they were operating in a “coordinated manner” to upload misleading videos related to the Hong Kong protests. “This discovery was consistent with recent observations and actions related to China announced by Facebook and Twitter,” Shane Huntley, director of software engineering in Google Security’s Threat Analysis Group, wrote in a blog post.

Huntley said that the channels used virtual private networks (VPNs) and other methods to mask the origin of the accounts, along with other activity “commonly associated with coordinated influence operations.”

Related

YouTube, Google, Facebook and Twitter are all blocked in China, which operates one of the strictest censorship regimes in the world. That has not stopped Chinese state-run media outlets from posting content to such platforms themselves and spending “hundreds of thousands of dollars” to promote it in an attempt to find a wider audience for their messages, according to the New York Times.

Disney has become caught up in the fray after Crystal Liu Yifei, the star of its upcoming live-action “Mulan” film, expressed support for the Hong Kong police, who have been accused by bodies such as the U.N. Human Rights office of violating international norms in their use of force against the demonstrators. Accounts within China and abroad posting messages similar to those removed by Twitter and Facebook continue to proliferate under the hashtag #SupportMulan. Some compared the protesters to terrorists and cockroaches, and portrayed them as a violent mob incited by meddling foreign powers.

The U.S. State Department has expressed its concern over “Chinese attempts to manipulate public opinion by spreading disinformation about the situation in Hong Kong.” But Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, told journalists that “the will of 1.4 billion people cannot be blocked or controlled, and of course cannot be shut out.”

Despite their best efforts, YouTube and other platforms — playing a game of Whac-a-Mole with bad actors — can’t fully shut off attempts to spread propaganda.

Google’s threat analysis group sends more than 4,000 warnings on a monthly basis to users about attempts by “government-backed attackers or other illicit actors” to infiltrate their accounts, according to Huntley. “Our teams will continue to identify bad actors, terminate their accounts, and share relevant information with law enforcement and others in the industry,” Huntley wrote.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Yanks 210 Channels for Spreading Propaganda Against Hong Kong Protests

    Google said it disabled a group of 210 channels on YouTube that were acting in a coordinated “influence campaign” directed against the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Google announced the action Thursday, three days after Facebook and Twitter said they had removed accounts identified as linked to China-backed disinformation campaigns on their platforms aiming [...]

  • Ann Sarnoff Warner Bros

    Ann Sarnoff Formally Takes Reins of Warner Bros. as CEO

    The Ann Sarnoff era at Warner Bros. has begun. Sarnoff formally took the reins as Warner Bros. chair-CEO on Thursday, two months after she was appointed to the post. Sarnoff told employees in a memo that she has been impressed by the company’s track record during the past year amid a period of upheaval for [...]

  • Martin Clunes - Manhunt

    YouTube TV Adds Subscription Options for AMC Networks' Acorn TV, UMC

    Google’s YouTube TV now offers two more add-on channels to subscribers, under an expanded pact with AMC Networks: British TV service Acorn TV and UMC (Urban Movie Channel), which features a selection of black TV and film titles. Acorn TV’s add-on channel is now available via YouTube TV for $6 per month and UMC is [...]

  • homepod-white-shelf

    Apple Said to Prep Cheaper HomePod for 2020

    Apple is getting ready to introduce a cheaper version of its HomePod smart speaker in 2020, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The company is also working on a new version of its AirPod headphones for next year, according to Bloomberg. Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The new version of the HomePod is said [...]

  • Eminem Publisher Sues Spotify, Claiming Copyright

    Eminem Publisher Sues Spotify, Claiming Massive Copyright Infringement

    Eight Mile Style, a publishing company that holds administration rights to Eminem’s early catalog, filed a major copyright infringement lawsuit against Spotify late Thursday, claiming that the streaming giant has no license to host about 250 of Eminem’s songs, while also taking aim at the Music Modernization Act, the federal law enacted last year to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad