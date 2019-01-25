×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube Tweaks Algorithms to Stop Recommending Conspiracy Videos

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
YouTube office
CREDIT: Jenny Tobien/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

YouTube wants to make sure it doesn’t recommend 9/11 conspiracy theories to unsuspecting viewers anymore: The Google-owned video service is tweaking its recommendation algorithms to stop recommending “borderline content and content that could misinform users in harmful ways,” it said in a blog post Friday.

Some of the videos affected by the algorithm changes include “videos promoting a phony miracle cure for a serious illness, claiming the earth is flat, or making blatantly false claims about historic events like 9/11.” Those videos don’t necessarily violate YouTube terms of use, which means that the site won’t remove them. Users will be able to still find any content identified as borderline via search, and on the channels publishing that kind of content.

This move comes after repeated reports of YouTube adding conspiracy videos and other harmful content to autoplay queues and homepage recommendations. On Thursday, Buzzfeed published an extensive investigation showing that mainstream news content was often followed by recommendations for anti-immigrant propaganda and conspiracy videos.

YouTube likened these new tweaks to previous changes to its algorithms, which at one point heavily favored so-called reaction videos — clickbait content designed to respond to popular videos without actually adding anything to the discussion. “We responded by updating our system to focus on viewer satisfaction instead of views, including measuring likes, dislikes, surveys, and time well spent, all while recommending clickbait videos less often,” YouTube said in its blog post Friday.

YouTube’s new changes against conspiracy content will affect “less than one percent” of the content hosted on the service, and the service is initially just rolling out these changes in the U.S. However, YouTube wants to eventually bring the changes to other countries as well.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Digital

  • YouTube office

    YouTube Tweaks Algorithms to Stop Recommending Conspiracy Videos

    YouTube wants to make sure it doesn’t recommend 9/11 conspiracy theories to unsuspecting viewers anymore: The Google-owned video service is tweaking its recommendation algorithms to stop recommending “borderline content and content that could misinform users in harmful ways,” it said in a blog post Friday. Some of the videos affected by the algorithm changes include [...]

  • Food Network to Revive '30 Minute

    Food Network to Revive '30 Minute Meals' With Rachael Ray as Linear, Digital Series

    Food Network has struck a deal with Rachael Ray to revive “30 Minute Meals” as a linear series augmented with extensive digital content. “30 Minute Meals” was a staple of Food Network from November 2001 through February 2012. The how-to cooking show helped establish Ray as a culinary TV star. The new edition is set [...]

  • Alita Battle Angel

    ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Alita: Battle Angel.” Ads placed for the sci-fi thriller had an estimated media value of $6.88 million through Sunday for 366 national ad airings on 31 [...]

  • Microsoft Corp.'s Bing appp is seen

    Microsoft's Bing Search Engine Back Online in China

    Service of Microsoft’s Bing search engine appears to have been restored in mainland China on Friday after a blackout that prompted users to fear it had been blocked by Chinese censors. “We can confirm that Bing was inaccessible in China, but service is now restored,” a Microsoft spokesman told Variety, without further elaboration. Chinese users [...]

  • Sonos May Be Making Internet-Connected Headphones

    Sonos Is Reportedly Working on Smart Headphones

    Smart speaker maker Sonos is getting ready to add headphones to its product line-up, according to a new Bloomberg report. However, the product is still in its early stages, and may not debut until next year. A Sonos spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The product under development will be wireless, over-the-ear, [...]

  • PledgeMusic Issues Statement on Late Payments

    PledgeMusic Issues Statement on Late Payments to Artists

    UPDATED: In June of last year, Variety spoke with multiple prominent artists who were owed thousands of dollars by the artist-to-fan marketplace PledgeMusic. The company’s CEO and another executive who chose to remain anonymous attributed many of the problems to an unexpected change in the company’s payment fulfillment system, restated their commitment to the company [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad