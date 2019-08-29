×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube Rings in Era of Ad-Supported Originals By Making ‘Cobra Kia’ Free to Watch

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cobra Kai
CREDIT: YouTube

YouTube is following through on its promise to take down its paywall for some of its original content, starting with its hit show “Cobra Kai.” The entire first season of the series, which is based on the “Karate Kid” story, became available to watch for free to the service’s global audience Thursday.

Season 2 of the show will be made available for free starting on September 11. YouTube first announced plans to liberate “Cobra Kai” from its paywall in May, when it outlined a new strategy to refocus its original content efforts on ad-supported viewing.

YouTube previously only served up a few episodes of “Cobra Kai” for free, but those were resonating with the service’s audience. The first episode of season 1 has garnered some 55 million views to date, and the premiere episode of season 2 hit 20 million views in just 6 days, according to the streaming service.

Going forward, YouTube will release originals for free as well, but keep director’s cuts and bonus content behind the paywall.

Related

“Today, we are welcoming a global audience to enjoy our award-winning series and specials,” said YouTube’s chief business officer Robert Kyncl in a statement. “We see a tremendous opportunity to develop more region-specific content, particularly in Europe, Asia and Latin America, and will continue to partner with the biggest stars and creators in the world to share their stories and voices.”

As part of these efforts to produce a more global slate of originals, YouTube announced 5 original European shows Thursday. These include “Virtually History,” a 30-minute VR documentary that commemorates the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall that will premiere in October, and the BBC-produced “The Edge of Science,” which will premiere in December. A Slate of Latin American shows is scheduled to be announced in the coming months.

YouTube also announced plans to release the documentary “The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash” for free on the service on October 8, and bring back its original shows “Liza on Demand” and “Impulse” for second seasons in the coming 2 months.

YouTube’s new paywall-free release strategy for its original content can be seen as a response to both the growing popularity of ad-supported viewing as well as its inability to establish its premium tier as a meaningful competitor to other paid streaming services. The Google subsidiary announced last year that it was rebranding its YouTube Red subscription service as YouTube Premium, which combines ad-free video viewing with access to its YouTube Music streaming service.

However, YouTube hasn’t given up on its paywall for original content entirely: The service is still windowing individual episodes of new shows, giving users who aren’t paying for YouTube Premium only a limited time to watch them. Premium subscribers on the other hand will have access to entire seasons to binge on.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • plex lifestyle image

    Inside Plex’s Quest to Become a One-Stop Shop for Digital Media

    Get ready for yet another ad-supported video service: Media center app maker Plex is gearing up to add free movies and TV shows to its app, starting with content from Warner Bros. Plex announced a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution Thursday, which will allow it to add a still-unspecified amount of the studio’s [...]

  • Cobra Kai

    YouTube Rings in Era of Ad-Supported Originals By Making 'Cobra Kia' Free to Watch

    YouTube is following through on its promise to take down its paywall for some of its original content, starting with its hit show “Cobra Kai.” The entire first season of the series, which is based on the “Karate Kid” story, became available to watch for free to the service’s global audience Thursday. Season 2 of [...]

  • Elite Season 2

    ‘Elite’ Renews for Season 3 as Creators, Cast Reveal Season 2 Details

    MADRID  —New school term, new mystery. Beautiful young bodies still make out, in ever more surprising combinations, in “Elite” Season 2. But there are greater depths and ambition to the Netflix Spanish high-school hit, if the first two episodes of Season 2 and a Madrid press conference involving cast and creators are anything to go [...]

  • Joint production in Asia The Bridge

    ‘The Bridge’ to Get Second Season for Viu and HBO Asia

    Multi-territory Asian streaming service Viu and pay-TV leader HBO Asia have given a green light to the second season of “The Bridge,” their regional adaptation of Endemol Shine’s Swedish drama series. Viu is also expanding its slate of originals with Thailand’s “My Bubble Tea.” A 10-episode second season of “The Bridge,” will begin shooting this [...]

  • Michael Antonov Oculus

    Oculus Founder Accused of Groping Woman During VR Demo

    One of the co-founders of Oculus VR has been accused of groping a young woman during a VR demo. Autumn Rose Taylor alleges that Michael Antonov put his hand up her skirt after offering her a demo at his apartment. Taylor, who is the marketing director of Owlchemy Labs, made the allegation on Twitter on [...]

  • Tubi TV

    Free Streaming Service Tubi Expands to Australia

    Ad-supported streaming service Tubi is coming to Australia: The free video service will go live down under on September 1, and feature a catalog of close to 7000 movies and TV show episodes. Some of the movies available at launch will include “3:10 to Yuma,” “The Blair Witch Project,” “Kickboxer” and “Stranger Than Fiction.” In [...]

  • Dark Crystal

    How Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' Production Team Connected Prequel Series to the Original

    “The Dark Crystal,” the family-oriented fantasy drama directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz, was groundbreaking when Universal released it in 1982. Now a cult classic, it offered an original blend of Brothers Grimm-style fairy-tale magic and state-of-the-art animatronic puppetry. Now, 37 years later, Netflix and the Jim Henson Co. revive the world dreamed up [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad