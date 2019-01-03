×

YouTube Expands Coachella Partnership, Will Exclusively Live-Stream Both Weekends of Music Fest

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor




Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, 2017, Palm Springs
CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

YouTube is going back to the California desert with Coachella — the video site’s ninth year as the event’s exclusive live-streaming partner. And for the first time, YouTube will present live content over both weekends of the music fest.

The 2019 fest will run for two weekends — starting first on April 12-14 and again on April 19-21 — on the grounds of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Coachella announced the lineup Wednesday, with artists and groups including Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande.

In addition, under the video platform’s broader pact with Coachella, YouTube Music and YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. will have exclusive access to a dedicated allocation of passes for purchase for each weekend when tickets go on sale on Jan. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. PT.

YouTube subscribers will receive access codes via email on Jan. 4 that provide the opportunity to purchase passes from a dedicated YouTube Music member cart, available on a first-come-first-serve basis. YouTube didn’t say how many passes are available.

YouTube last year announced a three-year renewal of its exclusive pact with Coachella. Also new for 2019: YouTube will be the exclusive playlist partner for Coachella, which includes playlist integration on the Coachella site and festival app and in YouTube Music. Fans can listen to this year’s lineup, genre-based playlists and discover emerging acts.

As it has in past years, YouTube will again live-stream weekend one and for the first time during the second weekend will deliver a “curated live experience” featuring performances, artist vignettes and behind-the-scenes looks at Coachella.

Other artists and acts slated for Coachella 2019 include Solange Knowles, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Billie Eilish, Ella Mai, H.E.R., Maggie Rogers, Christine and the Queens, Bad Bunny, the 1975, Weezer, Zedd, Diplo, Khalid, CHVRCHES, Mac DeMarco, Pusha T, J Balvin, DJ Snake, Jaden Smith, Idris Elba (doing a DJ set), Virgil Abloh, Kid Cudi, Aphex Twin, Jon Hopkins, and Blood Orange.

