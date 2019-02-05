×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube CEO’s Own Children Thought 2018 YouTube Rewind Was ‘Cringey’

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
YouTube Rewind 2018
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

According to Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube, her preteen kids were dismayed with the video giant’s YouTube Rewind 2018 mashup compilation — which is the most-disliked video in the site’s history.

“[O]ne record we definitely didn’t set out to break was the most-disliked video on the internet,” Wojcicki wrote a blog post, part of her regular updates to the YouTube community. “Even at home, my kids told me our 2018 Rewind was ‘cringey.'” Her kids are 8 and 10 years old.

Wojcicki continued, “We hear you that it didn’t accurately show the year’s key moments, nor did it reflect the YouTube you know. We’ll do better to tell our story in 2019.”

In less than one week after its launch in December 2018, YouTube Rewind 2018 registered the most dislikes of any video on the platform. It currently has 15 million dislikes, beating the previous record holder — Justin Bieber’s 2010 “Baby” (which has 10 million dislikes).

Critics complained that YouTube’s 2018 edition of Rewind was tone-deaf to the video platform’s community, with a video that featured mainstream celebs like Will Smith, Trevor Noah, and John Oliver rather than “native” YouTubers.

Related

In what may or may not be related to the YouTube Rewind debacle, YouTube is testing out ways to thwart “dislike mobs” from ganging up on a video to push its dislike numbers up. One idea YouTube is considering is introducing a checkbox asking a user why they didn’t like a video. “That could give the creator more information, and it would also give viewers pause instead of just doing it impulsively,” Tom Leung, director of project management at YouTube, said in a video on the service’s Creator Insider channel.

Also in her letter, outlining YouTube’s priorities for 2019, Wojcicki continued the lobbying campaign against the European Union’s proposed revisions to copyright law. Specifically, Article 13 of the revised EU copyright laws would require internet platforms like YouTube to proactively block uploads of copyrighted material — a step that YouTube is claiming would have devastating effects on the livelihoods of creators not only in Europe but around the world.

“The debate around Article 13 remains ongoing,” she wrote. “This could be decided in the next few weeks, so please keep speaking out on this critical issue for all YouTube creators.”

Also, as revealed on Alphabet’s Q4 earnings call Monday, Wojcicki also called out the stat that number of YouTube channels with over 1 million subscribers nearly doubled in the last year and that the number of creators earning five or six figures in 2018 grew more than 40%. “You’re creating the next generation of media companies and we’re thrilled to see how much the YouTube creator economy is thriving,” she wrote.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Digital

  • YouTube Rewind 2018

    YouTube CEO's Own Children Thought 2018 YouTube Rewind Was 'Cringey'

    According to Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube, her preteen kids were dismayed with the video giant’s YouTube Rewind 2018 mashup compilation — which is the most-disliked video in the site’s history. “[O]ne record we definitely didn’t set out to break was the most-disliked video on the internet,” Wojcicki wrote a blog post, part of her [...]

  • Facebook-Messenger-Delete

    Facebook Messenger Now Lets You Delete Texts

    Facebook has finally added the ability for Messenger users to delete messages in a chat — something the social media giant had already selectively done for CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s old texts. Last year, TechCrunch reported that some of Zuckerberg’s older Messenger texts had quietly vanished from the recipients’ inboxes. In a statement, Facebook cited the [...]

  • Light-as-a-Feather-Hulu

    'Light as a Feather' Teen-Thriller Series Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

    Hulu has renewed teen thriller “Light as a Feather” from Viacom’s Awesomeness for a 16-episode second season. Creator R. Lee Fleming Jr. will return as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Liana Liberato, Haley Ramm and Brianne Tju will reprise their roles. In “Light as a Feather,” an innocent game of “light as a feather, stiff [...]

  • Lea Seydoux

    Léa Seydoux, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Jane Birkin Cast in VR Series 'Spheres' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Léa Seydoux, Adèle Exarchopoulos and Jane Birkin are set to narrate Eliza McNitt’s science-themed VR series “Spheres,” which is executive produced by Darren Aronofsky. The English version of “Spheres,” an interactive journey inspired by the iconic “Pale Blue Dot” image of planet Earth, was narrated by Jessica Chastain, Patti Smith and Millie Bobby Brown. An [...]

  • Zach Katz

    Zach Katz, Ex-BMG President, Partners With Scooter Braun on Tech Investment Venture

    Zach Katz is partnering with Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings on a new venture called Raised In Space. Billed as a “a new investment group for entrepreneurs, start-ups [and] the innovators of tomorrow,” the company will work on identifying tech and music initiatives ripe for investment, with financial commitments ranging from $500,000 to $5 million. The company [...]

  • ABC News - On Location

    ABC News 'On Location' Viewing Tops Facebook-Funded News Shows With Viral, Raw Videos

    What’s the future of video news on social media? If ABC News’ initial success on the Facebook Watch video platform with its daily “On Location” show is an indication, it’s a diet heavy on short bursts of shocking footage, on-screen graphics and first-person dispatches. ABC News was among the first partners for Facebook-funded news shows announced [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad