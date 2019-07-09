×

YouTube Is Back on Amazon Fire TV, Prime Video Finally Comes to Chromecast

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
YouTube on Amazon Fire TV
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

After Amazon and Google buried the hatchet earlier this spring in their multiyear streaming-video spat, the companies have now made their devices and services work together.

The official YouTube app for Amazon’s Fire TV devices is available starting Tuesday (July 9) worldwide — a year and a half after Google pulled YouTube from the Fire TV platform. In addition, Amazon Prime Video is now available on Google’s Chromecast and will come to more Android TV devices as well.

The détente between the two tech heavyweights came after years of negotiations and public bickering. The ill-will started four years ago, after Amazon dropped Chromecast devices from its store, citing the fact that Amazon’s video services weren’t available on the device. Amazon resumed selling the Chromecast adapters in December 2018.

YouTube’s app is fully integrated on the Fire TV lineup of products, including voice control via Alexa. That lets you issue spoken commands like, “Alexa, watch music videos on YouTube” to open the app and immediately start playing the top result.

Not available yet on Fire TV are the YouTube TV and YouTube Kids apps, which the companies say will launch later this year. Currently, the official YouTube app is available worldwide on Fire TV Stick (second generation), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, and Toshiba, Insignia, Element, and Westinghouse Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

To access Prime Video on Chromecast, users will need to have the most recent Prime Video app and Android 5.0 or higher or iOS 10.1 or higher on their phones or tablets. In addition, users with Chromecast Ultra (which supports Ultra HD and HDR formats) will have access to 4,000 titles included with Prime at no additional cost.

For now, select Android TV devices have access to Prime Video, accessible by clicking the app icon directly from the home screen or in Google Play. Google said additional Android TV smart TVs, set-top boxes and streaming devices will also soon have Prime Video.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Digital

  • YouTube on Amazon Fire TV

    YouTube Is Back on Amazon Fire TV, Prime Video Finally Comes to Chromecast

    After Amazon and Google buried the hatchet earlier this spring in their multiyear streaming-video spat, the companies have now made their devices and services work together. The official YouTube app for Amazon’s Fire TV devices is available starting Tuesday (July 9) worldwide — a year and a half after Google pulled YouTube from the Fire [...]

  • Maoyan Deepens Strategic Relationship With China's

    China's Maoyan Deepens Strategic Relationship With Tencent Tech Giant

    China’s Maoyan has deepened its relationship with social media, games and music giant Tencent as part of its strategy to expand from movie ticketing. It aims to become a comprehensive center of “Internet-empowered entertainment services.” Maoyan calls the new relationship a strategic alliance with Tencent. In fact, the two companies have a closely-related history. Maoyan [...]

  • Interview with a Hitman on Film

    Ad-Supported Movie Streamer Film Ahoy Sets Sail in U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie-streaming site Film Ahoy has launched in the U.K., offering independent titles for free with ads, or for £1 ($1.25) without. Its backers are promising rights holders a 50% split of sales. British filmmaker Dean Fisher of Bow Street Media is behind the platform, which was originally set to launch in 2017 after being announced [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Patrick Walker, Facebook’s EMEA Partnerships Director, Exits

    Patrick Walker, Facebook’s content boss for the EMEA region, has stepped down. In a post on, fittingly, Facebook, he said he was leaving the social media giant to set up a new business. “I’ve decided to move forward myself to help shape the future where I’m more needed now by co-founding a new business at [...]

  • Cities of Last Things movie

    Netflix Expands Chinese Content With Series, Film Additions

    Global streaming giant Netflix is growing its Chinese-language content with six new licensed titles. These will arrive on the service in the second half of 2019. Netflix is not permitted by China to operate its video streaming platform there. But it nevertheless perceives an appetite for Chinese-language content that can be accessed by international audiences, [...]

  • Global

    Jaxsta Expands Music Credit Database With Merlin Partnership

    Jaxsta, the four-year-old platform that aims to become the world’s largest source of official music credit information, has announced a commercial data access partnership with Merlin (the Music and Entertainment Rights Licensing Independent Network B.V)., the digital rights agency representing more than 20,000 independent record labels and distributors from 63 countries. Jaxsta already claims partnership [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad