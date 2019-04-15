×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube Hires Fox’s Alex Piper Head of Unscripted Original Programming

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alex Piper - YouTube
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

Alex Piper is joining the YouTube Originals team as head of unscripted, North and South America, leaving Fox Broadcasting after five years.

Piper takes over the job at YouTube from Ben Relles, who moved into a new role as YouTube’s head of innovation, overseeing interactive programming. Both Piper and Relles report to Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube.

At YouTube, Piper will lead all efforts with creators to develop and produce unscripted programming spanning formats and genres, including, talk, action, romance, horror and sci-fi. He will oversee all live entertainment events for YouTube. Piper’s focus also includes music and celebrity projects, working in conjunction with YouTube’s partnerships and music teams.

He joins YouTube from Fox where he most recently served as VP of alternative entertainment where he led development for a myriad of special events and series including “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Cosmos,” “The Four,” “Teen Choice Awards,” and “The 67th Emmy Awards.”

Prior to joining Fox, Piper was SVP, alternative television for Asylum Entertainment, where he helped develop, launch and oversee the company’s unscripted slate. In this role, he executive-produced numerous series, including “30 for 30” for ESPN, “Being Mike Tyson” for Fox, “The Locator” for WE tv, and “Addicted” for TLC. Piper also served as supervising producer on ABC’s medical docu-series “Hopkins” and was a producer for NBC Sports and NBC Olympics, receiving six Emmy Awards for Olympic and other sports events coverage.

Related

Alex Piper is a seasoned, award-winning reality programming executive with amazing taste and strong relationships who is incredibly well respected in the industry,” Daniels said in announcing his hire. “We are thrilled to have him join YouTube and bring his expertise to our diverse programming slate.”

YouTube’s unscripted roster has included “What the Fit?” with Kevin Hart, “Escape the Night,” and “Will Smith: The Jump” as well as music docus-eries and live specials including “Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries,” “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated,” and “Katy Perry: Witness World Wide.”

YouTube’s overall slate is focused on programming built around music, education, and YouTube creators, according to Daniels. YouTube has canceled several scripted shows recently while keeping a few tentpoles. Jon Wax remains head of scripted for YouTube Originals, after joining the team in 2017; he previously was head of scripted programming for WGN America and Tribune Studios.

YouTube says it plans to unveil new and returning scripted and unscripted series May 2 at its Brandcast event in New York City. Last year, YouTube Originals generated 1.5 billion views across 50-plus scripted and unscripted shows, according to the company.

Read Daniels’ memo to YouTube staffers announcing Piper’s hire:

Good morning team,

Reaching out with some exciting news to share: Alex Piper is joining YouTube Originals today as our head of unscripted (North & South America). He is a well-respected, seasoned reality programming executive with amazing taste and strong industry relationships. He joins us from Fox where he most recently served as Vice President of Alternative Entertainment where he led development for a myriad of special events and series including “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Hells Kitchen,” “Cosmos,” “The Four,” “Teen Choice Awards,” and “The 67th Emmy Awards.” He joins my senior team which includes Jon Wax, our head of scripted programming; Nadine Zylstra, who leads our unscripted edu-tainment vertical; Ben Relles, our head of innovation; Kim Rach, our head of production; Danny Zaccagnino, our head of talent; Bryan Yee, our head of strategy; Derek Reynolds, our head of BA; and our head of brand partnerships Marc Weinhouse.

Alex is arriving at the perfect time as we are gearing up to build and announce a new slate of series and specials centered on music, edu-tainment, creators and some amazing lighthouse series that will reach a global audience via our new dual distribution strategy.

This year is off to a terrific start: “What the Fit,” “Wayne,” “Weird City,” “Step Up,” “BookTube,” “Band Together,” “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,” and “The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story” launched to great numbers and critical acclaim. Production is nicely underway on new seasons of “Impulse,” “Liza on Demand,” and “Escape the Night,” as well as dozens of new projects and specials, several of which we will announce in a few weeks at Brandcast. If you wander to the back of the hanger, you’ll see construction is well underway for our soundstages. And of course, we are only a few weeks away from the highly anticipated return of “Cobra Kai.”

Please take a moment today to welcome Alex (who sits in the office next to mine) and please know that your hard work and boundless creativity are coming together and making a positive impact on YouTube!

Susanne

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • Warner Bros. Expanding Burbank Studio

    Warner Bros. Expanding Burbank Studio With New Buildings

    Warner Bros. has unveiled a major expansion plan, adding two Frank Gehry-designed office buildings adjacent to its main lot in the Burbank Media District. The studio will also purchase a portion of the Burbank Studios, formerly known as NBC Studios, and be the sole and long-term tenant of the two buildings. Worthe Real Estate Group [...]

  • Tiger Woods of the US celebrates

    Tiger Woods' Masters Victory Draws Crowd for CBS

    Tiger Woods’ comeback win at the Masters on Sunday delivered a big Nielsen number for CBS. Sunday’s final-round coverage of the storied tournament marked the highest-rated morning golf telecast in 34 years, or as far back as CBS’ records go. The tournament was hastily adjusted to a 9 a.m. ET start time (rather than 2 [...]

  • Alex Piper - YouTube

    YouTube Hires Fox's Alex Piper Head of Unscripted Original Programming

    Alex Piper is joining the YouTube Originals team as head of unscripted, North and South America, leaving Fox Broadcasting after five years. Piper takes over the job at YouTube from Ben Relles, who moved into a new role as YouTube’s head of innovation, overseeing interactive programming. Both Piper and Relles report to Susanne Daniels, global [...]

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    BET Orders Lena Waithe Comedy Series 'Twenties'

    After recently renewing Lena Waithe’s “Boomerang” for a second season, BET is teaming up with the prolific screenwriter-producer for another project. The network has announced an eight-episode order for “Twenties,” a half-hour comedy series which Waithe created when she was in her early 20s. The show follows the adventures of a queer black girl, Hattie, [...]

  • Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty in

    Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty in College Admission Scandal

    Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are pleading not guilty in the college admission bribery scandal. The couple are among 33 charged in the widespread scam, in which parent were accused of using their wealth to get their children into elite colleges. Loughlin and Giannulli face charges for allegedly paying a [...]

  • Shrill

    'Shrill' Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

    “Shrill” fans will likely let out a high-pitched sound of delight. The Aidy Bryant comedy will be returning to Hulu in 2020 for a second season, Variety has confirmed. Season two will be expanded from six episodes to eight. The comedy toplined by the “Saturday Night Live” trouper has been warmly received by critics since its [...]

  • Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper A Star

    Vivendi Posts 10% Increase in Q1 Revenue, Bolstered by Universal Music Group

    Bolstered by the performance of Universal Music Group, Vivendi posted a 10.7% year-on increase in revenue to €3.4 billion ($3.8 billion) during the first quarter of 2019, the company reported Monday. Vivendi said the company’s first quarter results were boosted by the growth of Universal Music Group whose revenues went up by 18.8% to €1.5 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad