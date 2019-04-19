YouTube Says 2019 Coachella Week 1 Live Streams Hit Record High, Preps for Second Weekend

YouTube touted a record-breaking audience for its exclusive live-streaming of the first weekend of the 2019 Coachella, with views nearly doubling over last year. And the Google-owned video giant is hoping for another big turnout this weekend as it will deliver live coverage of the desert music fest’s Weekend 2 for the first time.

Over the first weekend of coverage (April 12-14), YouTube’s live stream of Coachella was the most-viewed to date with about 82.9 million live views since it began broadcasting the music festival in 2011 from the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif. That’s up more than 90% from 2018, according to YouTube.

Nearly 70 artists live-streamed their Coachella sets last weekend, including Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, Billie Eilish, The 1975, Kacey Musgraves, Blackpink, Janelle Monáe, Mac DeMarco, Maggie Rogers, Pusha T, Lizzo, Kid Cudi, Chvrches, Blood Orange, Four Tet, Little Simz, Weezer, Tierra Whack, Smino, YG, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Khruangbin.

Starting Friday, April 19, at 5 p.m. PT, and running through Sunday, April 21, YouTube will keep the cameras turned on for Coachella Weekend 2. This weekend’s “Coachella Curated” programming, hosted by KCRW’s Jason Bentley, will feature select songs and performances from both weekends, special guests, artist interviews and commentary, documentary shorts, and animated segments.

Confirmed artists appearing in the “Coachella Curated” live stream include headliners Bad Bunny, Jaden Smith, Tame Impala, Billie Eilish, and Sofi Tukker, in addition to festival favorites Bob Moses, Mac DeMarco, Rüfüs Du Sol, and DJs Dillon Franci, and Nina Kraviz. Also on the schedule are U.S. acts Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin and Tierra Whack; international acts Blackpink, Los Tucanes De Tijuana, Calypso Rose, Christine and the Queens, Mr Eazi and Burna Boy; and emerging artists Little Simz and Cola Boyy.

YouTube’s Coachella Weekend 2 will also for the first time broadcast from inside the Yuma Tent, the fest’s disco, full DJ sets by Idris Elba, Guy Gerber, Nicole Moudaber, Deep Dish, Nocturnal Sunshine, and others on a second dedicated channel (at this link).

Select content from last weekend will air during YouTube’s “Coachella Curated,” including interviews from virtual Instagram personality Miquela, who spoke with J Balvin, King Princess, and JPEGMAFIA. Also, “Coachella Curated” will feature stories from the homes of performers including Billie Eilish, Cola Boyy, Idris Elba, Rüfüs Du Sol, Calypso Rose, Bob Moses, Mr Eazi, and Nina Kraviz, filmed on six continents with festival founder Paul Tollett.

Viewers can tune in to the Coachella Weekend 2 live stream exclusively through Coachella’s YouTube channel (at youtube.com/coachella) or in the YouTube Music app. YouTube’s Coachella Curated live stream of performances is sponsored by Procter & Gamble’s Pantene and Calvin Klein in the U.S., and L’Oreal’s Garnier and the Coca-Cola Co. in Canada.

In addition, YouTube and YouTube Music is hosting some of the performances from Coachella Weekend 1 with clips of performances by Ariana Grande, Janelle Monae, The 1975, and Kacey Musgraves.

YouTube last year announced a three-year renewal of its exclusive pact with Coachella.

Pictured above: K-pop girl group Blackpink at Coachella on April 12