×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube Now Has 2 Billion Monthly Users, Who Watch 250 Million Hours on TV Screens Daily

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki
CREDIT: FilmMagic for YouTube

Has YouTube become the new center of gravity for primetime? That’s the narrative it wants Madison Avenue to believe — especially as it relates to coveted younger demos.

The Google-owned video behemoth now counts 2 billion monthly unique users globally, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced at Thursday’s Brandcast marketing event in NYC. That’s up around 5% from its previously reported 1.9 billion monthly logged-in users last summer.

More interestingly, YouTube continues to rapidly boost its living-room footprint. Watch time of YouTube on TV screens was more than 250 million hours per day as of March 2019, according to the company. That’s an increase of 39% in less than a year — and, notably, it excludes viewing on YouTube TV, Google’s internet pay-TV service.

A few caveats: It’s self-reported data, based on YouTube’s internal data based on 90-day average of watch time for devices including smart TVs, Roku, Apple TV and game consoles. And, according to YouTube, the majority of watch time (over 70%) comes from mobile devices.

Related

Also, independent research has shown that Netflix is actually the top-preferred platform for video viewing on TV screens, with YouTube coming in second among consumers 18-34, per a Cowen & Co. survey in February.

But — and this is a critical point for YouTube’s ad business — Netflix doesn’t carry any advertising. And the research indicates that YouTube beats not just basic cable but broadcast networks as the preferred source for entertainment on TVs among millennials.

YouTube’s momentum in the living room is a key part of its case to advertisers and agencies about why they should divert spending from traditional TV to YouTube.

Across all platforms, YouTube reaches more U.S. consumers 18-49 in an average week than all cable TV networks combined, Allan Thygesen, Google’s president of the Americas, told the Brandcast crowd. YouTube has previously engaged in chest-thumping about its reach relative to TV — in fact, Thygesen was actually citing research Google commissioned a year ago from Nielsen for the stat.

On TV screens specifically, YouTube’s Google Preferred ads (representing inventory from the top 5% most popular channels) drove a lift in ad recall of 112% and an average increase in purchase intent of 53%, according to Thygesen. That’s according to a Google/MediaScience survey among 2,000 U.S. adults from November 2018-January 2019.

And YouTube wants to expand the bucket of content watched on TVs that it makes available to advertisers. The company announced that it is updating the Google Preferred proprietary algorithm (P-score) to include more content that is frequently watched on TV screens and “content that exhibits higher production value.”

Adding more fuel to YouTube’s premium-ad play: It’s going to make all its original scripted and unscripted programming, including series “Cobra Kai,” “Liza On Demand,” and “Impulse,” available for free, ad-supported viewing starting later this year in post-SVOD windows. In other words, while YouTube execs apparently still see some value of originals driving YouTube Premium subscriptions, it has no designs on becoming anything like a Netflix or Disney+ (and, correspondingly, has whacked down its scripted slate to a handful of top programs).

In an additional pitch to ad buyers, Google said YouTube TV’s 70 broadcast and cable channels are now available as a standalone option in Google Preferred (before, YouTube TV inventory was available only as part of a larger Google Preferred buy).

Wojcicki said the driving force behind YouTube’s growth is its personalized viewing paradigm, in contrast to the programmed lineups of TV nets: “Primetime is now personal,” she said Thursday. She cited a study YouTube conducted with Omnicom that find “passion” about a creator or topic is three times more important to a YouTube users “than whether or not there’s a big Hollywood name attached.”

That said, YouTube is spending plenty of time and money cultivating celeb-driven content.

On Thursday, it teased a “top-secret” project with Justin Bieber coming next year, along with documentaries on Paris Hilton and Latin artist Maluma and a renewal of Kevin Hart’s unscripted “What the Fit.” Alicia Keys appeared on the Brandcast stage at Radio City Music Hall to tout YouTube’s power to let her tell her own “narrative” and announced she has a new talk show coming to her channel, called “Unwind,” featuring chats with friends and musicians. Also at the event, comedian Tiffany Haddish said she plans to launch her own channel, including a show in which she stages interventions for celebrity hoarders (though “it will be more of a home-invasion situation”).

Tiffany Haddish at YouTube Brandcast 2019. Credit: FilmMagic for YouTube

Brandcast also featured performances by several popular artists — underscoring that music is the No. 1 content category on YouTube — including Dua Lipa, Daddy Yankee, Grace VanderWaal and Lele Pons.

All the booster talk and razzle-dazzle came amid the backdrop of YouTube’s ongoing “brand safety” problems, which remain a concern for advertisers. Those have included a “pedophile ring” of YouTube users, revealed earlier this year, in which child predators left sexually coded comments on YouTube videos with kids. The ensuing bad press led big advertisers to pull advertising, and YouTube decided the crisis was a big enough fire that it disabled the ability to leave comments on nearly all channels featuring minors.

Google has tried to minimize the issue of hateful and violent videos (and other objectionable content) on YouTube. In a letter to the House Committee on Homeland Security released Thursday, the company said it typically removes 7 million-9 million YouTube videos per quarter, which is “a fraction of a percent of YouTube’s total views during this time period.” YouTube also said it spends hundreds of millions of dollars per year identifying and removing removing content that violates its guidelines, with a 10,000-employee team of content reviewers.

In her remarks to ad execs Thursday, Wojcicki only briefly addressed YouTube’s ongoing efforts to make it as clean and well-lighted as possible.

“Let me be very clear: Living up to our responsibility is my No. 1 priority,” she said, claiming YouTube is making “significant progress” on this front. Of course, despite similar vows she’s made in the past, YouTube has continued to find itself at the center of scandals.

Pictured above: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Digital

  • YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki

    YouTube Now Has 2 Billion Monthly Users, Who Watch 250 Million Hours on TV Screens Daily

    Has YouTube become the new center of gravity for primetime? That’s the narrative it wants Madison Avenue to believe — especially as it relates to coveted younger demos. The Google-owned video behemoth now counts 2 billion monthly unique users globally, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced at Thursday’s Brandcast marketing event in NYC. That’s up around [...]

  • Justin Bieber

    Justin Bieber Pacts With YouTube for Project Premiering in 2020

    Justin Bieber is teaming up with YouTube to do… something. The Google-owned video giant teased a partnership with Bieber for what it labeled “a top-secret project premiering next year.” It “promises to be one of the most talked-about YouTube originals ever,” said Robert Kyncl, YouTube’s chief business officer, announcing the deal Thursday at its Brandcast [...]

  • YouTube Will Make 'Cobra Kai,' Other

    YouTube Will Make 'Cobra Kai,' Other Originals Free to Watch Later This Year

    YouTube is officially bringing all of its original series and specials — available for free, with ads — starting this year. It’s shift in strategy for YouTube, which has previously made premium content available only to subscribers of YouTube Premium, which costs $11.99 monthly in the U.S. In some cases, however, YouTube will selectively window [...]

  • tumblr-logo

    Verizon Media Said to Be Looking for Tumblr Buyer

    Verizon Media, the telco’s digital content unit, is looking for a buyer for its blogging platform Tumblr, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The sale comes amid users turning their back on Tumblr, and Verizon struggling to monetize its user-generated content. A Verizon Media spokesperson declined to comment. There is no word on how much [...]

  • Bill Clinton Appreciation on Chelsea Clinton

    Bill and Chelsea Clinton Launch Podcast About Their Foundation

    President Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton are jumping on the podcasting bandwagon. The former U.S. president and his daughter, who is vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, launched a new podcast, “Why Am I Telling You This?” The series will feature conversations with President Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Clinton Foundation staff, partners and special guests — [...]

  • Alex Jones Infowars

    Facebook Bans Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Other Far-Right Figures

    Facebook permanently banned Infowars founder Alex Jones, far-right provocateurs Milo Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer as well as other prominent far-right figures from its platform on Thursday. The bans follow a previous announcement that the company wasn’t going to allow white nationalism and separatism on its platform anymore. Other far-right figures affected by the ban include [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad