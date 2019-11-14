×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Verizon’s Yahoo Launches Sports Betting Through MGM Resorts — But Only for Users in New Jersey

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Yahoo Sportsbook Powered by BetMGM
CREDIT: Courtesy of Verizon Media

Verizon Media’s Yahoo Sports is getting into the gambling business with the launch of a new section that lets fans see betting odds for various sports. But for now, only users in New Jersey will be able to place actual bets, through the separate BetMGM platform operated by MGM Resorts International.

On Thursday, Yahoo Sports is launching Yahoo Sportsbook powered by BetMGM, which integrates sports betting opportunities into the Yahoo Sports app and desktop experiences.

Users of legal age in the state of New Jersey can click through the odds to place bets on BetMGM‘s app. For the launch, Yahoo Sports is focused on states that allow full remote mobile sports betting, a Verizon Media rep said. And, for now, that’s limited to the Garden State. According to Verizon, Yahoo Sportsbook powered by BetMGM will “soon become available to fans in other states where sports betting is legal.”

In May 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a decades-old law that had banned sports betting nationwide and essentially limited gambling activity to Nevada. While sports wagering is now legal in multiple states, only New Jersey legally provides for legalized mobile betting.

For New Jersey users, Yahoo Sports is offering a special promotion to use Yahoo Sportsbook powered by BetMGM: If they put down a $10 deposit, they can claim $100 in free bets. The betting experience will include odds for sports worldwide including the NBA, NHL, football, college sports, baseball, soccer, golf and tennis.

U.S. users outside the state of New Jersey will still be able to see odds listed in Yahoo Sportsbook. Also, the Yahoo Fantasy platform provides a range of free and paid games.

Under a multiyear deal, future planned collaborations by Verizon Media, MGM Resorts and Roar Digital (a joint venture of MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings) are to include additional betting options, live events and original content. MGM Resorts also will distribute Yahoo Sports content across its properties and platforms and Yahoo Sports will also be hosting multiple player events at MGM Resorts properties.

“The historic partnership with Yahoo Sports and BetMGM will change the future of fandom, providing new ways for sports fans to go beyond engaging with content and interact through commerce,” Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media, said in announcing the partnership last month.

Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts, said that integrating Yahoo’s fantasy sports operations and content with BetMGM “uniquely positions us to drive market share and large-scale adoption among sports fans.”

According to Verizon, Yahoo Sports has a monthly audience of 60 million U.S. users while Yahoo Fantasy Football users spend some 9 billion minutes on the platform annually.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • John Carmack John Carmack, Chief Technical

    Oculus CTO John Carmack to Step Down

    One of the driving forces behind Facebook’s virtual reality efforts is leaving his post: Oculus CTO John Carmack announced Wednesday afternoon that he was transitioning to a “consulting CTO” role this week, and devote most of his time to new challenges outside of the company. “I will still have a voice in the development work, [...]

  • Rachel Brill - BR Studio -

    Bleacher Report Taps Epix's Rachel Brill to Head B/R Studio

    Rachel Brill is departing Epix to join WarnerMedia’s Bleacher Report as senior VP and general manager of B/R Studio, the digital sports division’s recently formed original programming arm. As head of B/R Studio, Brill is tasked with building a slate of mid- and long-form content aimed at Bleacher Report’s millennial and Gen Z-skewing audience. She [...]

  • Variety Tastemaker honoree Ayesha Curry

    Ayesha Curry's Impact Ranges From Family to Food to Philanthropy

    Ayesha Curry — wife, mother, restaurateur, author, executive producer and CoverGirl — literally does it all. Receiving Variety’s Inaugural Tastemaker award at the 2019 Napa Valley Film Festival, the entrepreneur is being recognized for her social impact in combining entertainment, philanthropy and her culinary lifestyle. Curry holds her cookbook — her first step toward a [...]

  • Joe Anthony Russo

    Russo Brothers Creating Marvel vs. DC Docu-Series for Quibi

    Anthony and Joseph Russo, who have been key creative members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are now bringing a new show to Quibi documenting the decades-long rivalry between Marvel and DC. Quibi, the mobile TV subscription startup founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, greenlit “Slugfest,” a documentary series executive produced by the Russo Brothers, whose directing credits [...]

  • Nobu Hotel Palo Alto

    High-Tech Flourishes Help Hotels Thrive in Silicon Valley

    To thrive in Silicon Valley, hotels must be up to par, technology-wise. “The Nobu brand marries the east and west to create something entirely new — it’s approachable luxury,” says Andrew Tilley, VP of hotel openings. Nobu Hotel Palo Alto (180 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto, 650-666-3311, nobuhotels.com) is the latest retreat from chef Nobu Matsuhisa, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad