×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Yahoo News Kicks off Immersive News Initiative With Camp Fire AR Story (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
yahoo news paradise xr video
CREDIT: Courtesy of Yahoo News

Yahoo News published an augmented reality (AR) feature dubbed “Rebuilding Paradise” as part of a new partner program for immersive news content Thursday. The feature takes viewers inside the reconstruction process for a home destroyed in last year’s deadly Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif.

“We want to put the user in the middle of the story,” explained Verizon Media general manager of news Alex Wallace in an interview with Variety. The video features a look at the home as it is being rebuilt, family photos, and audio from an interview with the homeowners about their decision to stay in Paradise.

In addition to this video, Yahoo News also published a 17-minute documentary together with Verizon Media’s Ryot studio titled “After the Fire” that commemorates the one-year anniversary of the Camp Fire. And in partnership with McClatchy, Yahoo News is distributing a selection of 3D assets from Paradise after the fires that will also be made available on McClatchy’s platforms.

Ryot and Verizon Media have long produced immersive content, including both documentaries and narrative pieces. Earlier this year, Yahoo News announced a partnership with Reuters, Time, USA Today, AP, McClatchy and NowThis to use this kind of immersive storytelling for news content.

Partners will be able to make use of Verizon Media’s technology, including a holographic capture space in Ryot’s 5G Studio in Los Angeles, and Yahoo News will distribute and monetize the resulting videos. Company representatives told Variety that they’re currently in conversations with additional outlets and hope to sign deals soon.

The immersive “Rebuilding Paradise” video is a first result of this collaboration, and Wallace said that there will be many more to come. “The future of journalism is going to be XR,” she said, using the industry term for augmented and virtual reality storytelling. “It allows me to be more empathetic and more present in the story.”

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • yahoo news paradise xr video

    Yahoo News Kicks off Immersive News Initiative With Camp Fire AR Story (EXCLUSIVE)

    Yahoo News published an augmented reality (AR) feature dubbed “Rebuilding Paradise” as part of a new partner program for immersive news content Thursday. The feature takes viewers inside the reconstruction process for a home destroyed in last year’s deadly Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. “We want to put the user in the middle of the [...]

  • Sheryl Sandberg - Facebook

    Sheryl Sandberg on Facebook Political Ads Stance: 'People Think We're Doing It for the Money'

    Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer, addressed the continuing controversy over her company’s policy to not fact-check political advertising — defending it as a critical part of “political discourse.” “This is a really complicated issue. It is hard, and there are a lot of strong opinions on all sides,” said Sandberg, speaking at Bloomberg’s The [...]

  • Jean-Michel Jarre

    CISAC’s 2018 Worldwide Music Collections Hit a Record $9.4 Billion

    Worldwide royalty collections for creators of music, audiovisual, visual arts, drama and literature reached a record €9.65 billion in 2018 ($10.74 billion), according to the 2019 Global Collections Report published today by CISAC (the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers). The organization represents 232 member societies in 120 countries, totaling more than 4 [...]

  • Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, California,

    A Look at Netflix's Ever-Increasing Physical Footprint in International Territories

    Netflix is putting boots on the ground in ever greater numbers and setting up offices and production hubs worldwide. With a splashy regional HQ being prepped in Amsterdam and a Paris office about to launch, as well as new outposts that opened this year in Sydney and Berlin and production facilities in countries including Canada [...]

  • Will Smith stars in "Gemini Man"

    China's Rollout of 5G Could Shake Up Entertainment, Industry Players Say

    Days after China launched the world’s largest 5G network, US and Chinese film executives at the Chinese American Film and TV Festival’s co-production summit discussed its impact on the entertainment world. China’s three state-owned carriers China Unicom, China Mobile and China Telecom made 5G data plans available to consumers last Friday, a key step in [...]

  • BritBox Launches in U.K. With New

    BritBox Launches in U.K. With New Deal for Content From Channel 4

    It’s full stream ahead for BritBox in the U.K. The ITV-and-BBC-run SVOD service launched on home turf Thursday after having been available for nearly three years already in the U.S. The platform is also set to feature film and TV content from Britain’s Channel 4 as the result of a new agreement for the broadcaster [...]

  • Twitter HQ in San Francisco

    Twitter Ex-Employees Accused of Spying on Saudi Dissidents

    Federal prosecutors have filed charges against two former Twitter employees, who are accused of working on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to access account information of dissidents. Ahmad Abouammo and Ali Alzabarah each worked for the company from 2013 to 2015. The complaint alleges that Alzabarah, a site reliability engineer, improperly accessed the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad