×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Xumo to Go International in 2019, Launch Linear OTT Channels in Six Countries

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Xumo

Irvine, California-based connected TV startup Xumo is preparing for an international expansion this year: The company plans to launch in France, Germany, Spain, the UK, Brazil and Italy this year, CEO Colin Petrie-Norris told Variety on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Wednesday.

For its go-to-market strategy, the company will rely on its existing relationships with TV manufacturers, including LG, Vizio and Hisense. Xumo first partnered with LG in 2016, and has since been curating linear-like channels from video providers like NBC News, Bloomberg and TMZ.

These channels are displayed within the traditional programming guide of a LG TV, allowing viewers to seamlessly channel surf from broadcast TV to online video programming. An expansion to Europe is especially interesting for the company because of the strength of terrestrial broadcasting on the continent, said Petrie-Norris.

Many of the channels are compiled on the fly, with Xumo dynamically pulling videos and ads to create a lean-back experience. Petrie-Norris said that the company was making extensive use of algorithms to generate new programming every day, allowing the company to rely on just 3 editors for all of its channels.

In addition to being integrated into smart TVs made by LG and other vendors, Xumo is also operating its own apps, and powering some of the content ingested into the Roku Channel. Thanks to a growing catalog of Hollywood movies and other ad-supported content, the company has seen its per-device viewing metrics multiply by 4x last year, said Petrie-Norris: “Ad supported video has reached an inflection point.”

More Digital

  • Xumo Expanding to Germany, France, Spain,

    Xumo to Go International in 2019, Launch Linear OTT Channels in Six Countries

    Irvine, California-based connected TV startup Xumo is preparing for an international expansion this year: The company plans to launch in France, Germany, Spain, the UK, Brazil and Italy this year, CEO Colin Petrie-Norris told Variety on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Wednesday. For its go-to-market strategy, the company will rely on its [...]

  • Steve Harvey TCA

    Steve Harvey on The Fate of His Daytime Talk Show As NBCU Deal Ends

    Steve Harvey, TV personality and multi-hyphenate entertainer/entrepreneur, admitted that he was surprised when NBC announced that a new show hosted by Kelly Clarkson would take over his timeslot on its owned-and-operated stations. Harvey, a headline speaker at Variety Entertainment Summit at CES, was asked by interviewer Variety co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein whether he going to stay [...]

  • Bob Bakish Viacom

    Viacom CEO Bob Bakish: Mobile Will Be a Catalyst for the TV Industry

    Viacom CEO Bob Bakish isn’t ready to celebrate victory just yet. “I wouldn’t ever say mission accomplished, and certainly not in the changing world we are living in,” Bakish said during his keynote conversation at Variety’s CES Summit Wednesday. That’s despite the fact that Bakish has overcome quite a few challenges since taking over the [...]

  • IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HISENSE - Hisense,

    CES Trend: Your Next Smart Speaker May Be a TV

    Alexa, turn on the television: If you’re out to buy a new TV this year, you’ll find barely any brand name device that won’t offer voice control, often powered by Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. And while the majority of these devices still require consumers to press a microphone button on their remote, you’ll also [...]

  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (L) and

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and His Wife, MacKenzie, Are Getting Divorced

    Jeff Bezos, founder and chairman of Amazon, announced that after 25 years, he and his wife, MacKenzie, have decided to get divorced. Jeff Bezos tweeted the news Wednesday, saying in part, “We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of [...]

  • Fleuve Noir

    MyFrenchFilmFestival Highlights ‘Sauvage’ ‘Black Tide,’ 'Guy,' ’The Bureau’

    PARIS — Two Cannes Critics’ Week hits –  ‘Guy,” “Sauvage” – and Erick Zonca’s comeback, “Black Tide,” are three potential highlights in a still-expanding MyFrenchFilmFestival, French promotion org UniFrance’s annual online selection of French and French-language films. Unveiling MyFFF’s 2019 edition in Paris on Wednesday, UniFrance also revealed that this year’s ninth edition will bow [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad