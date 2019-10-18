×
AT&T’s Ad-Tech Unit Xandr Buys Clypd To Help Place TV Commercials More Precisely

Brian Steinberg

Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital
CREDIT: The Voorhes for Variety

Xandr, the AT&T ad-technology unit, has purchased a new company that helps advertisers use data to place commercials in front of the audiences most likely to want to watch them

The AT&T division said Friday it had acquired clypd, a company that helps advertisers move forward in a growing desire by Madison Avenue to run ads in front of smaller niches of consumers who are most interested in the product being promoted. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

AT&T is counting on Xandr to develop data and technology that will draw more dollars from Madison Avenue to its WarnerMedia and DirecTV properties. WarnerMedia last Spring exited from an alliance between itself, Viacom, Fox Corp. and NBCUniversal called Open AP that defined audience niches for marketers. That company is moving forward into facilitating buys across the various owners.

Clypd’s technology is used by various TV programmers to serve relevant advertising in linear TV . Clypd also helps automate the purchase of ad inventory through private or open marketplaces.

