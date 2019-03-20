‘Wonder Park’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending for the Fourth Week in a Row

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the fourth week in row with “Wonder Park.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.18 million through Sunday for 1,718 national ad airings on 30 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from March 11-17. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount prioritized spend across networks including Nick, NBC and Cartoon Network, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Loud House” and “PAW Patrol.”

Just behind “Wonder Park” in second place: Walt Disney Pictures’ “Dumbo,” which saw 897 national ad airings across 36 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.89 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Us” (EMV: $4.55 million), Warner Bros.’ “Shazam!” ($3.34 million) and Paramount’s “Pet Sematary” ($3.26 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Pet Sematary” has the best iSpot Attention Index (139) in the ranking, getting 39% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).