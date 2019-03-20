×
date 2019-03-20

'Wonder Park' Tops Studios' TV Ad Spending for the Fourth Week in a Row

CREDIT: Paramount Pictures

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the fourth week in row with “Wonder Park.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.18 million through Sunday for 1,718 national ad airings on 30 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from March 11-17. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount prioritized spend across networks including Nick, NBC and Cartoon Network, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Loud House” and “PAW Patrol.”

Just behind “Wonder Park” in second place: Walt Disney Pictures’ “Dumbo,” which saw 897 national ad airings across 36 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.89 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Us” (EMV: $4.55 million), Warner Bros.’ “Shazam!” ($3.34 million) and Paramount’s “Pet Sematary” ($3.26 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Pet Sematary” has the best iSpot Attention Index (139) in the ranking, getting 39% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.18M – Wonder Park

Impressions: 450,320,844
Attention Score: 91.54
Attention Index: 80
National Airings: 1,718
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: Nick, NBC
Creative Versions: 49
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $32.37M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 07/20/18

$4.89M – Dumbo

Impressions: 310,415,551
Attention Score: 94.47
Attention Index: 118
National Airings: 897
Networks: 36
Most Spend On: ABC, Nick
Creative Versions: 26
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $19.26M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 09/25/18

$4.55M – Us

Impressions: 257,529,441
Attention Score: 94.65
Attention Index: 121
National Airings: 764
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: FOX, AMC
Creative Versions: 31
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.36M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 12/25/18

$3.34M – Shazam!

Impressions: 168,902,083
Attention Score: 93.00
Attention Index: 97
National Airings: 598
Networks: 50
Most Spend On: NBC, AMC
Creative Versions: 15
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.32M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 01/20/19

$3.26M – Pet Sematary

Impressions: 119,650,458
Attention Score: 95.86
Attention Index: 139
National Airings: 400
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: AMC, Discovery Channel
Creative Versions: 5
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $5.03M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 02/10/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 03/11/2019 and 03/17/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

