×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Isabella Rossellini Goes VR in Latest Installment of ‘Wolves in the Walls’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Isabella Rossellini Wolves in the Walls VR
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fable

Isabella Rossellini is making her virtual reality (VR) debut in the 3rd and final installment of “Wolves in the Walls,” Fable’s animated VR series based on the Neil Gaiman book by the same name. The latest chapter of the series debuted on the Oculus Store Thursday.

“Wolves in the Walls,” which first premiered at Sundance in 2018, is the story of a little girl named Lucy who believes that there are wolves hiding in the walls of her family home. The story plays with a lot of interactive elements, and includes the viewer as the imaginary friend of the main character.

Throughout its chapters, the story plays with the boundaries between reality and imagination, fear and belonging. In chapter 3, Rossellini plays the character of Nana, Lucy’s grandma, who only lives on in the family’s memories.

“I seem to remember events that I never really lived, but my grandparents or great grand parents lived,” Rosselini said about her role, and how she related to it. “My character Nana is the embodiment of this mysterious glue, the collective memories that defines a family.”

“Isabella’s voice anchors the experience and provides a timeless wisdom that grounds the piece and carries a rich emotional depth and history,” added “Wolves in the Walls” co-creator Jessica Yaffa Shamash. “Her character lives on in the memories of the family, and in the texture of the home.”

“Wolves in the Walls” won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding innovation in interactive media in August. Originally launched as a project within Oculus Story Studio, the series was picked up by Fable, with the support of Facebook, after the social media giant shuttered its in-house narrative VR studio in 2017.

With the conclusion of the series, Fable is now expected to focus more on the creation of virtual beings. Some of this work will still be anchored in the world of “Wolves,” with Fable teasing plans to revisit the character of Lucy in a narrative experience called “Whispers in the Night.”

“The next step in the story will be ‘Whispers in the Night,’ which will play onto memories of Lucy,” the studio said in a press release Thursday. “Users will have a surprise at the end of chapter 3, with the option to continue the journey and save their memories with Lucy.”

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Fran Hazeldine - Pluto TV

    Viacom's Pluto TV Hires YouTube TV Exec Fran Hazeldine as SVP of Marketing

    Pluto TV, Viacom’s free streaming video service, has tapped Fran Hazeldine as senior VP of marketing — its first head of marketing. Hazeldine will lead Pluto TV’s brand, growth, content, and partner marketing initiatives, reporting to CEO Tom Ryan. Previously, marketing functions at the company were handled across various divisions. Hazeldine joins Pluto TV from [...]

  • Peter Chernin

    Peter Chernin's TCG Investment Firm Closes $700 Million Fund

    TCG, a consumer and digital media focused investment firm co-founded by former top News Corp exec Peter Chernin, announced that it closed an inaugural fund with over $700 million of commitments from investors. The company did not identify the investors that contributed to the fund. Chernin, together with former Goldman Sachs and media exec Jesse [...]

  • yahoo news paradise xr video

    Yahoo News Kicks off Immersive News Initiative With Camp Fire AR Story (EXCLUSIVE)

    Yahoo News published an augmented reality (AR) feature dubbed “Rebuilding Paradise” as part of a new partner program for immersive news content Thursday. The feature takes viewers inside the reconstruction process for a home destroyed in last year’s deadly Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. “We want to put the user in the middle of the [...]

  • Sheryl Sandberg - Facebook

    Sheryl Sandberg on Facebook Political Ads Stance: 'People Think We're Doing It for the Money'

    Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer, addressed the continuing controversy over her company’s policy to not fact-check political advertising — defending it as a critical part of “political discourse.” “This is a really complicated issue. It is hard, and there are a lot of strong opinions on all sides,” said Sandberg, speaking at Bloomberg’s The [...]

  • Jean-Michel Jarre

    CISAC’s 2018 Worldwide Music Collections Hit a Record $9.4 Billion

    Worldwide royalty collections for creators of music, audiovisual, visual arts, drama and literature reached a record €9.65 billion in 2018 ($10.74 billion), according to the 2019 Global Collections Report published today by CISAC (the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers). The organization represents 232 member societies in 120 countries, totaling more than 4 [...]

  • Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, California,

    A Look at Netflix's Ever-Increasing Physical Footprint in International Territories

    Netflix is putting boots on the ground in ever greater numbers and setting up offices and production hubs worldwide. With a splashy regional HQ being prepped in Amsterdam and a Paris office about to launch, as well as new outposts that opened this year in Sydney and Berlin and production facilities in countries including Canada [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad