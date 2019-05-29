×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Windows Mixed Reality Headsets Get Viveport Infinity, the Netflix for VR

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of HTC

HTC’s Viveport Infinity VR subscription service will be coming to Windows Mixed Reality headsets next month. VR headsets powered by Microsoft’s platform will have access to the service starting June 5, the company announced Wednesday.

Viveport Infinity offers subscribers access to an unlimited number of VR games and apps for a monthly fee of $12.99. The service, which officially launched last month, currently has some 600 titles in its catalog. 200 of these will work on Windows Mixed reality headsets at launch, according to HTC.

“Viveport Infinity offers all members unparalleled value and choice when it comes to experiencing and discovering VR content,” said Viveport president Rikard Steiber in a statement.

“We’re excited our users now have an additional opportunity to discover some of the best content VR has to offer at an accessible price through Viveport Infinity,” added Microsoft’s Mixed Reality director Dan Newell.

Related

In addition to its Viveport Infinity service, HTC is also bringing its a la carte Viveport VR store to headsets supported by Windows Mixed Reality. These include headsets manufactured by Acer, HP, Asus, Dell, Lenovo and Samsung.

With this latest addition Viveport Infinity is now available on all major PC-powered headsets, as well as mobile VR devices based on HTC’s own Vive Wave platform. However, the Netflix-like subscription service isn’t running on Facebook’s Oculus Quest VR headset.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Digital

  • Windows Mixed Reality Headsets Get Viveport

    Windows Mixed Reality Headsets Get Viveport Infinity, the Netflix for VR

    HTC’s Viveport Infinity VR subscription service will be coming to Windows Mixed Reality headsets next month. VR headsets powered by Microsoft’s platform will have access to the service starting June 5, the company announced Wednesday. Viveport Infinity offers subscribers access to an unlimited number of VR games and apps for a monthly fee of $12.99. [...]

  • Tidal to Host Release Events for

    Jay-Z and Tidal to Host Release Events for Prince’s ‘Originals’ Album

    Tidal has announced a series of listening events across the globe for members to experience the forthcoming album from Prince’s estate, “Originals.” The 15-track album features 14 previously unreleased Prince recordings of songs he composed that were made famous by other artists, including “Nothing Compares 2 U,” “Manic Monday” and “The Glamorous Life.”. The tracks [...]

  • Sword Art Online - Manga Entertainment

    Sony's Funimation Acquires U.K. Anime Distributor Manga Entertainment

    Funimation, as part of its expansion push under Sony Pictures Television’s ownership, acquired Manga Entertainment, a London-based distributor of anime titles in the U.K. and Ireland. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Funimation will merge Manga’s business with the Funimation U.K. home entertainment business and will begin distributing many shows in the Manga catalog [...]

  • NBC Joins TV's Streaming-News Wave With

    NBC Joins TV's Streaming-News Wave With 'NBC News Now'

    NBC is serving up the video news for which it is known  – but doesn’t mind if you don’t get it through your TV. NBC hopes a rising generation of news junkies will turn to its new streaming-video service for the long and short of it all. The new offering, NBC News Now, provides minutes-long [...]

  • The Secret Life of Pets 2

    ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $7.12 million [...]

  • Oculus Quest Sold Out at Amazon,

    Oculus Quest Sold Out Across Multiple Retailers

    Facebook’s new Oculus Quest virtual reality (VR) headset seems to be a hit with early adopters, causing inventory shortages at a number of retailers. A week after its official launch, the headset was sold out at Amazon, Walmart and Newegg Tuesday. A Facebook spokesperson acknowledged the inventory issues in a statement sent to Variety: “We’re [...]

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Monika Shergill to Head India Original Series for Netflix

    Industry veteran Monika Shergill has been hired by Netflix as it new head of series and international originals with a focus on India. Shergill was previously executive VP and head of content at Viacom 18 Digital Ventures from 2015, where she was responsible for launching several multi-lingual series on its Voot streaming service. Previously, she [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad