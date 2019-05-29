Windows Mixed Reality Headsets Get Viveport Infinity, the Netflix for VR

HTC’s Viveport Infinity VR subscription service will be coming to Windows Mixed Reality headsets next month. VR headsets powered by Microsoft’s platform will have access to the service starting June 5, the company announced Wednesday.

Viveport Infinity offers subscribers access to an unlimited number of VR games and apps for a monthly fee of $12.99. The service, which officially launched last month, currently has some 600 titles in its catalog. 200 of these will work on Windows Mixed reality headsets at launch, according to HTC.

“Viveport Infinity offers all members unparalleled value and choice when it comes to experiencing and discovering VR content,” said Viveport president Rikard Steiber in a statement.

“We’re excited our users now have an additional opportunity to discover some of the best content VR has to offer at an accessible price through Viveport Infinity,” added Microsoft’s Mixed Reality director Dan Newell.

In addition to its Viveport Infinity service, HTC is also bringing its a la carte Viveport VR store to headsets supported by Windows Mixed Reality. These include headsets manufactured by Acer, HP, Asus, Dell, Lenovo and Samsung.

With this latest addition Viveport Infinity is now available on all major PC-powered headsets, as well as mobile VR devices based on HTC’s own Vive Wave platform. However, the Netflix-like subscription service isn’t running on Facebook’s Oculus Quest VR headset.