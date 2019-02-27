×

Will Smith Launches ‘Bucket List’ Challenge Reality Show on Facebook Watch

By
Todd Spangler

Will Smith arrives at the U.S. premiere of "Bright" at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Will Smith is turning his passion for fear-challenging stunts into new show, funded by Facebook.

Will Smith’s Bucket List,” which debuted on the Facebook Watch video hub Wednesday (Feb. 27), follows the actor-comedian-rapper-daredevil as he ticks off items from his bucket list one at a time.

In the six-episode series, with new installments to be released weekly, Smith travels the globe, taking on insane challenges. His “Bucket List” adventures include taking part in a Bollywood movie, skydiving in Dubai, and performing stand-up comedy with Dave Chappelle.

“Will Smith’s Bucket List” premiered Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 9 a.m. PT. New episodes of the series will drop every Wednesday at the same time on Facebook Watch on the Show Page (facebook.com/willsmithsbucketlist).

Smith is repped by CAA and managed by Overbrook Entertainment, his production company.

For Facebook, it’s the latest celebrity-driven project — aimed at generating more video viewing (and ad dollars) on its massive global social service.

Watch the series trailer below (or at this link):

