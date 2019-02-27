Will Smith Launches ‘Bucket List’ Challenge Reality Show on Facebook Watch

Will Smith is turning his passion for fear-challenging stunts into new show, funded by .

“Will Smith’s Bucket List,” which debuted on the video hub Wednesday (Feb. 27), follows the actor-comedian-rapper-daredevil as he ticks off items from his bucket list one at a time.

In the six-episode series, with new installments to be released weekly, Smith travels the globe, taking on insane challenges. His “Bucket List” adventures include taking part in a Bollywood movie, skydiving in Dubai, and performing stand-up comedy with Dave Chappelle.

“Will Smith’s Bucket List” premiered Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 9 a.m. PT. New episodes of the series will drop every Wednesday at the same time on Watch on the Show Page (facebook.com/willsmithsbucketlist).

Smith is repped by CAA and managed by Overbrook Entertainment, his production company.

For Facebook, it’s the latest celebrity-driven project — aimed at generating more video viewing (and ad dollars) on its massive global social service.

Watch the series trailer below (or at this link):