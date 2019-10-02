×
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Media Inks Production Deal With Topgolf Studios

Jada Pinkett Smith (L) and Will Smith (R) pose on the red carpet during Disney's 'Aladdin' movie premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 21 May 2019. The movie opens in US theaters on 24 May 2019.Premiere of Disney's Aladdin at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, USA - 21 May 2019
CREDIT: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s recently launched digital content studio is hitting the driving range.

The couple’s Westbrook Media is teaming up with Topgolf Studios, a unit of golf-venue chain Topgolf Entertainment Group, to produce original entertainment projects. Productions under the pact will be designed to “further engage and grow Topgolf communities around the globe,” according to Topgolf.

The first project under the partnership will be an original comedy docuseries, “This Joka,” which Topgolf Studios, Westbrook Media and Will Smith are developing together.

In “This Joka,” Will Smith sits down with up-and-comers from the next generation of stand-up comics in what Westbrook promises will be a “wildly entertaining look” at what makes them tick. Lukas Kaiser of Westbrook Media and Chad Nelson of Topgolf Entertainment Group will collaboratively oversee development of the show.

The companies plan to shop “This Joka” and additional original longer-form series to premium streaming platforms and networks, while other content under the pact will live on Topgolf’s YouTube channel and social media accounts. In addition, Westbrook Media and Topgolf Studios said they will create “philanthropy driven” content about helping those in need. The partnership was brokered by CAA.

“As a global brand in constant pursuit of the unexpected, our partnership with Westbrook Media highlights how our unique blend of technology and original content entertainment can bring communities together,” Topgolf Entertainment Group CEO Dolf Berle said in announcing the pact.

In forming Westbrook Media this summer, Westbrook Inc. (the holding company for Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s businesses) tapped Brad Haugen, former president of ATTN:, as CEO. “When we get to partner with a brand like Topgolf that takes forward-thinking risks to make content that builds their brand, creates unique [intellectual property] and entertains audiences to become a part of culture, we see it as a huge win,” Haugen said.

Topgolf Studios’ current slate of original series, available on the Topgolf channel on YouTube, includes “Chef Showdown,” “Game Changers,” “In Focus,” and “Who Will Rock You?” Topgolf Entertainment Group operates more than 60 golfing and entertainment venues, mostly in the U.S.

Westbrook Media is focused on developing short- and mid-form content with talent and brands. It was responsible for Will Smith’s foray into social media and the social campaign for Disney’s box office hit “Aladdin.” Westbrook Media also runs social channels for Jada Pinkett Smith, her “Red Table Talk” show for Facebook Watch, and Jaden Smith’s water brand Just Water. Westbrook Inc.’s Westbrook Studios develops feature films, TV series and documentaries.

