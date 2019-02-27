Will Smith Launches ‘Bucket List’ Challenge Reality Show on Facebook Watch

Will Smith is turning his passion for fear-challenging stunts into new show, funded by Facebook.

“Will Smith’s Bucket List,” which debuted on the video hub Wednesday (Feb. 27), follows the actor-comedian-rapper-daredevil as he ticks off items from his bucket list one at a time.

In the six-episode series, with new installments to be released weekly, Smith travels the globe, taking on various insane and unusual challenges. His “Bucket List” adventures include taking part in a Bollywood movie, skydiving in Dubai, and performing stand-up comedy with Dave Chappelle.

“Will Smith’s Bucket List” premiered Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT on Watch on the Show Page (facebook.com/willsmithsbucketlist). New episodes will drop every Wednesday at the same time.

The show is produced by Smith’s Westbrook Entertainment, which is also the company behind original “Red Table Talk,” a talk show featuring Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith is repped by CAA and managed by Westbrook Entertainment.

For Facebook, it’s the latest celebrity-driven entertainment project — aimed at generating more video viewing (and ad dollars) on its massive global social service. This week it announced “Human Discoveries,” an animated comedy starring Anna Kendrick and Zac Efronslated to debut later in 2019, and touted the upcoming premiere of a docu-series on NBA star Stephen Curry called “Stephen vs. The Game.”

Watch the series trailer below (or at this link):