Whistle Taps Refinery29’s Alison Meyer as VP of Marketing

Whistle has hired Alison Meyer, previously with female-focused Refinery29, to head up brand-marketing solutions for the male-centric digital media player.

As VP of marketing at New York-based Whistle, Meyer will lead partnership marketing for the company’s slate of original programming and branded content. She reports to Whistle president and COO Michael Cohen.

Meyer’s appointment comes on the heels of Whistle’s expansion beyond its sports roots into original entertainment with the acquisition of digital studio New Form from owners including Discovery, ITV, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer. Launched in 2014, Whistle was originally called Whistle Sports and created a network of aggregated sports video content targeted at young men. With the addition of New Form, it’s added slate of premium original scripted and unscripted content — giving Whistle a wider audience and partner base.

Most recently, Meyer was VP of marketing solutions and client services for Refinery29, where she built the company’s global branded content business working with clients including CoverGirl and Revlon. Prior to joining R29 in 2012, she worked in sales roles at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and Condé Nast’s Vogue.

“Alison has been and continues to be a passionate advocate for media brands like Whistle who are cultivating positive and accessible representations of today’s generation and we are delighted to have her join the team,” Cohen said in a statement. “Her ability to build innovative, purpose-forward and successful collaborations with brands and partners is unparalleled and aligns perfectly with our content strategy.”

Commented Meyer, “Whistle’s growth and evolution into premium content provides so much opportunity to collaborate with the right marketers, and that’s why I’m so excited to step into this role.”

Whistle has raised over $100 million from investors including Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo, Aser Media, Liberty Global, NBC Sports, Sky Sports, Tegna, Beringea and Emil Capital.