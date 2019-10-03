×

Whistle Buys Elisabeth Murdoch’s Snap-Backed Vertical Networks Studio

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Vertical Networks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vertical Networks

Whistle, a digital sports and entertainment media company, reached a deal to acquire Vertical Networks, a content studio focused on Snapchat original shows founded by Elisabeth Murdoch and backed by Snap.

The deal is the second acquisition for Whistle this year, following its purchase of L.A.-based studio New Form, under which that company’s investors — including Discovery, ITV, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer — became shareholders of Whistle.

Financial terms of Whistle’s deal for Vertical Networks were not disclosed. Under the pact, current stockholders of Vertical Networks — which include affiliates of Elisabeth Murdoch and Snap — have received equity shares in Whistle. Founded in 2014, originally called Whistle Sports, the New York-based company has raised over $100 million from investors including Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo, NBC Sports, Sky Sports, Liberty Global and Tegna.

Whistle currently has 12 shows on Snapchat, including two new Snap Originals, “Can’t Talk Now” and “Two Sides,” produced by New Form, as well as its series “No Days Off,” “Dunk League,” and “Whistle Worthy.”

With Vertical Networks — whose name alludes to the vertical orientation of video on Snapchat — Whistle will pick up additional Snapchat shows, including “Phone Swap,” now in its seventh season, and the Snapchat Publisher “Story Brother,” which has over 20 million subscribers.

Former Vertical Networks CEO Jesus Chavez, the Univision and Mitú exec who came on board last year to run the company, is not joining Whistle with the sale. Whistle said Jordan Hill, previously Vertical Networks’ VP of finance and operations, will be promoted to senior VP and general manager and report to Whistle president Michael Cohen.

“There’s a natural synergy between Whistle and Vertical Networks, and we are excited to welcome aboard their team,” Cohen said in a statement. “We both have mobile-first in our DNA, we invest in data-backed IP creation, and we produce relatable content optimized by platform to engage today’s audiences through both short and longer formats.”

Privately held Whistle claims that, through the acquisitions of Vertical Networks and New Form coupled with organic growth, the company is on track to more than double its revenue in 2019.

Hill and Cohen, along with New Form’s Kathleen Grace, will work together on the Vertical Networks content slate post-acquisition. Following the integration of Vertical period, Grace will concentrate on executive producer tasks including Snap original series “Two Sides” and “Can’t Talk Now”; Quibi’s untitled fashion documentary series; and sci-fi drama “Don’t Look Deeper” for Quibi starring Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer and Helena Howard.

Vertical Networks, founded in 2016, is based in Santa Monica. In addition to “Phone Swap” and “Brother,” the company’s channels and formats include “Parental Guidance,” “Mindsy,” “Celebrity Binge Watch,” “Yes Theory” and “I Have a Secret.”

More Digital

  • Vertical Networks

    Whistle Buys Elisabeth Murdoch's Snap-Backed Vertical Networks Studio

    Whistle, a digital sports and entertainment media company, reached a deal to acquire Vertical Networks, a content studio focused on Snapchat original shows founded by Elisabeth Murdoch and backed by Snap. The deal is the second acquisition for Whistle this year, following its purchase of L.A.-based studio New Form, under which that company’s investors — [...]

  • Overwatch League Grand Finals

    Overwatch League's Grand Finals Grows 16% in Average Viewers From Last Year

    Activision Blizzard released the viewership numbers on Overwatch League’s season capstone event, the 2019 Grand Finals, on Thursday, showing an increase on its inaugural season. The league uses average minute viewers (AMA) in its measurements, which counts viewers by how many minutes they watch the broadcast. Using this AMA metric, Grand Finals drew 1.12 million [...]

  • Disney Plus user interface home screen

    Amazon, Disney Dispute Over Ad Sales May Delay Disney Plus on Fire TV (Report)

    Amazon and Disney are in a dispute over Fire TV ad sales that could delay the addition of Disney’s upcoming streaming service to Amazon’s Fire TV devices, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.  Spokespeople for Disney and Amazon declined to comment. At the core of the dispute is Amazon’s demand to sell a percentage of [...]

  • Colin Kroll Dead Vine Obit

    Cops Arrest Six in Connection With Drug-Overdose Death of HQ Trivia's Colin Kroll

    Six alleged members of a drug-delivery service in New York City were arrested and charged Tuesday with distributing heroin and cocaine. The defendants allegedly operated a service dubbed “Mike’s Candyshop,” which supplied the drugs that resulted in the death of Colin Kroll, the co-founder of the HQ Trivia app, in December 2018, according to authorities. [...]

  • Magazine Acquisition Tech Companies

    How Magazines Like New York Became M&A Targets for Tech Companies Like Vox Media

    The paper magazine has increasingly become a luxury good, as more publishers jettison titles into digital lifeboats. The internet’s years-long rising tide keeps pulling readers away from legacy print editions — and has spurred a new wave of dealmaking in the sector. Many of the buyers have been wealthy tech tycoons or digital-media firms facing their [...]

  • Instagram Threads

    Instagram Launches Photo Messaging App Threads

    Facebook-owned Instagram launched a new messaging app Thursday that is meant to simplify communication with close Friends. Called Threads,  the app also offers users an easy way to share their status to let close friends know what they’re up to. “For your smaller circle of friends, we saw the need to stay more connected throughout [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad